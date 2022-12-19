Wiers Acquires Bell Equipment Services in Corpus Christi, TX

Specialty Truck Equipment in Corpus Christi, TX The Corpus Christi Team

Wiers Fleet Partners is now offering truck equipment and hydraulic repair in Corpus Christi for light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

The things our new Corpus Christi team can fix are incredible. It feels like Corpus Christi can fix almost anything on a truck.” — Drew Hettich

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiers Fleet Partners announced the acquisition of Bell Equipment Services located at 1026 S Navigation Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Wiers Truck Equipment & Hydraulic Repair, formerly Bell Equipment Services, supports national and local companies that depend on specialty truck equipment to deliver products and services to their customers. “The truck equipment and hydraulic repair will be a new addition to our growing network of service centers. I've been looking for opportunities to expand our service offerings and Bell is a near perfect fit,” stated Tom Wiers, CEO & Owner of Wiers.

Bell Equipment Services is well known in South Texas for supporting customers who depend on specialty truck equipment like bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, refuse trucks, generators, and oil field equipment. Services include safety inspections, annual preventative maintenance, dielectric testing, hydraulic cylinder repair, and mobile service technicians.

“As an authorized Parker Truck Hydraulic Center, we offer Chelsea PTOs and Parker Pump products and services and a full line of Parker fittings and hoses. The things our new Corpus Christi team can fix are incredible. It feels like Corpus Christi can fix almost anything on a truck,” said Drew Hettich, President & COO of Wiers. Carlos Perez will join Wiers as the Service Manager of the truck equipment & hydraulic repair shop.

About Wiers

Wiers Fleet Partners is part of the Wiers Corporation. The home office is in Plymouth, IN, which includes eight Wiers Fleet Partners locations and three Wiers International Trucks dealerships. Wiers is a truck repair, fleet maintenance, and truck sales leader for two generations. Wiers takes great pride in being active in local communities and helping to keep trucks rolling.

Make sure to check out the latest Wiers information and to find the location nearest you, visit www.wiers.com.