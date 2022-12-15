Vehicle Restrictions Remain in Place on I-80

​Restrictions Lifted on I-79

Oil City, PA – Due to the severity of the winter storm, a Tier 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF) remains in place on Interstate 80, including sections in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) northwest region.

The restriction is in effect on I-80 from the I-79 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 161 (Route 220/Route26, Bellefonte).

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

The Tier 1 restriction on Interstate 79 has been lifted. Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035



# # #

