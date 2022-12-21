Exeter Orthodontics in Millersville Now Welcoming New Patients

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces and Invisalign in Millersville, PA

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces and Invisalign in Millersville for both teens and adults.

Our braces cost only $3,995. This includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits.” — Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak

MILLERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics in Millersville is once again welcoming new patients in 2023. Both teens and adults looking for braces or Invisalign are welcome to schedule an appointment. Founded over a decade ago in nearby Reading, PA, Exeter Orthodontics has helped thousands of patients from across Pennsylvania find straighter, healthier, and more confident smiles.

“Our braces cost only $3,995,” explains Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, orthodontist in Millersville. “This includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits.”

Exeter Orthodontics offers only braces and Invisalign aligners. This has enhanced efficiency and kept overhead low, leading to cost savings for patients. Payment plans are also available.

Traditional braces remain the most popular orthodontic treatment because of their high success rate. New technology has made them more comfortable and more convenient than in years past. They can even be transparent to blend in seamlessly with a patient’s smile.

Invisalign in Millersville is another popular option. Like traditional braces, Invisalign also costs only $3,995. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to straighten teeth. Their comfort and convenience have made them a popular option among adult patients. If the aligners are worn for 20 to 22 hours per day, patients can see results in as little as one to two years.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Millersville from Exeter Orthodontics, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/millersville-office. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Millersville