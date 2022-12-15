Overwatch Imaging Continues To Demonstrate High Standards, With Compliance To ISO 9001 Certification By DNV
Our ISO 9001 certification is another example of how we are not only providing the latest technology in automated airborne intelligence, but also our focus on continuous improvement”HOOD RIVER, OR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwatch Imaging, a leader in autonomous airborne imaging systems and software for piloted and uncrewed aircraft, has achieved certification to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard, reflecting the organization’s long-term commitment to customer success, quality and value at every stage.
The certification is valid for three years and is provided by DNV.
ISO 9001 is a global standard for effective Quality Management Systems (QMS). Millions of companies and organizations across 170 countries are certified to this standard, which has a strong focus on the delivery of consistent, high-quality products to customers.
“Overwatch Imaging is committed to our customer’s success,” says Rachel McKay, VP of Operations at Overwatch Imaging. “Our ISO 9001 certification is another example of how we are not only providing the latest technology in automated airborne intelligence, but also that we are focused on continuously improving our operational excellence across the company. This gives us a strong foundation to continue to push the boundaries of our innovation to deliver critical intelligence faster, through automation.”
About Overwatch Imaging
Overwatch Imaging develops automated airborne imaging systems and software for time-critical missions in challenging environments. Cutting-edge software and smart sensor payloads leverage the latest advancements in sensor technology, computer vison, GPU processing, Artificial Intelligence, and sensor fusion to scan wide areas, find small objects of interest and deliver actionable geospatial intelligence quickly and efficiently.
The company was founded in 2016 in Hood River, Oregon, and serves customers in six continents around the world, with missions ranging from fire, flood, and oil spill mapping to counter narcotics, border security, tactical intelligence, and search and rescue.
For more information about Overwatch Imaging, visit: www.overwatchimaging.com
About DNV
DNV is one of the world’s leading certification bodies. Through management system certification and training services, DNV helps companies manage risks, assure compliance and sustainable performance of organizations, people and value chains across all types of industries, including food & beverage, automotive and aerospace.
DNV’s digitally enabled certification services help customers manage risks and continually improve. Whether tackling quality, environmental, safety or security challenges, DNV combines technical, industry and risk management expertise to build confidence, continuity, and resilience. DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.
For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvcert.com.
