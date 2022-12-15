M2Bio Sciences Announces New Brand Ambassadors

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health clinical research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce that four new Brand Ambassadors have joined the health and fitness team. They are professional Mixed Martial Arts fighters with the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC), the largest MMA promotion company on the African continent. Their experience in MMA has led each of them to acquire unique knowledge in health and fitness. M2Bio Sciences is excited to have these great minds join the M2Bio Sport and Fitness Division. They will help drive a culture of mental, nutritional and physical health. The division is headed up by M2Bio Sciences Director of Sports and Fitness, EFC athlete Robert ‘’The Black Tiger’’ Simbowe.

Get to know these great athletes:

Crystal Herbert van Wyk (aka. “The Lovely”):

Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, Crystal is an all-round Mixed Martial Artist with impressive international experience. She is a talented, hard worker with an extensive background in combat sports. Over the past 5 years, Crystal has competed in multiple MMA, Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai tournaments around the world, including Thailand, USA and Africa. M2Bio Sciences is looking forward to cheering her on at #EFC101. “You only need to show an African once and they’ll take over the show.”

“Relentless” Roedie Roets:

Roedie began his career in the small town of Polokwane, in the heart of Limpopo, South Africa. This area is renowned for its influential wrestling scene, cultivated by Jan Roets (Roedie’s father). Jan is a highly respected wrestling coach, and Roedie has used this platform to elevate himself to the upper echelon of combat sports. In 2016, Roedie won an MMA gold medal and world title in Las Vegas, USA. The following year, he made his EFC debut in Durban, South Africa. Relentless by name and reputation he got his nickname from a message he received during his tour in the USA, reading: “ Enter this room with a relentless sense of urgency.” The message stuck with him, and Roedie spent over a year sharpening his Muay Thai skills at the prestigious Phuket Top Team. He will be fighting at #EFC101 in March 2023. “Having my family and supporters wherever I fight is just as uplifting for me as fighting on my home turf, as I will fight to the best of my abilities to make them proud.”

Sylvester “The Gladiator” Chipfumbu:

The Gweru-born fighter Sylvester “The Gladiator'' Chipfumbu has multiple titles under his belt including the EFC World Bantamweight Champion. He traveled to Abu Dhabi to defend his EFC belt at UAE Warriors 24. Staying true to his roots, he and welterweight champion, Themba Gorimbo, also prompted the Zimbabwean National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board to roll out coaching courses, to introduce and promote the sport in their country. “That flag means everything to me and I cannot afford to let the Zimbabweans down.”



Nicholas “Gokwe-Boy” Hwende:

Nicholas Hwende, EFC World Bantamweight reigning champion, is popularly known as Gokwe-Boy due to his close links to his rural home in Zimbabwe. He believes poverty is the reason why Zimbabweans have excelled in MMA in recent years. Nicholas followed in the footsteps of Themba Gorimbo and Sylvester Chipfumbu and feels that all the champions are driven by their challenging environment back home. Nicholas underlined his status as one of EFC’s biggest prospects during his victory at EFC100 where he defended his title through a display of determination and technical superiority. Following his victory, Nicholas vowed to stay grounded and continue working hard to achieve so much more.

He dedicated his win to the people in his home town of Gokwe: “ This win is for the people of Gokwe and all Zimbabweans. I am here celebrating this victory because of you. If I can make it, you can also make it in life. Just work hard and you will accomplish.”



“It’s an honour to mentor and guide the new fighters joining our team. M2Bio Sciences provides me with such deep knowledge into mental health, sports psychology and evidence-based nutrition and I look forward to sharing this with the new team members. MMA fighters are usually unaware of their mental health and in a sport as beautiful yet vicious as our own, it is paramount to educate upcoming and veteran fighters. “ - Rob Simbowe, Director of M2Bio Sports and Fitness.

“Rob’s experience in MMA has led him to gain immense knowledge about health and fitness. His dedication to this space is so inspiring and we are thrilled to have him mentoring the new M2Bio Brand Ambassadors.” - Jeff Robinson, M2Bio Sciences CEO.



About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:MRES)

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail: info@m2bio.co

Find us on social media

Instagram: m2bio.sciences

Facebook: M2Bio Sciences

LinkedIn: M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.