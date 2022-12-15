CEDRIC MILLAR LAUNCHES BEACON ANALYTICS TO EXPAND SUPPORT TO COMPANIES ACROSS THE US AND CANADA
Canada’s leading and rapidly growing supply chain technology solutions provider is expanding with Beacon Analytics, a new platform designed to help businesses become data centric, changing the status quo by reducing complexity and cost.
Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions, Inc. (‘Cedric Millar’) a leading provider of supply chain solutions, announced today that it has partnered with an accomplished finance and technology veteran, Danny Bharat, to launch Beacon Analytics. The new platform is designed to provide businesses with the tools and support they need to make strategic, data-driven decisions.
Beacon Analytics (‘Beacon’) is a flexible cloud-based platform that combines the latest technologies with expert analytics support to help companies quickly and easily integrate, visualize, and analyze their data. The platform provides real-time insights into all business processes – sales, operations, finance, marketing - and can enable predictive modeling capabilities to help businesses make more informed decisions and drive operational efficiency. Beacon’s advanced capabilities extend to AI based Supply Chain Optimization, that can help organization achieve overall Supply Chain visibility, redesign your network, optimize your routes, and more.
Danny Bharat, SVP of Analytics, provided additional perspective on the partnership and the launch of Beacon Analytics, "I have known Brian and the Cedric Millar team for many years and Cedric Millar’s credo, “Moved by Intelligence” says it all. I am very excited to be partnering with them to launch Beacon Analytics, and to help companies overcome their legacy application centric and siloed architecture. Most companies want to make strategic business decisions based on accurate 360 intelligence, but lack of integration creates complexity and erodes access to information and insights. We aim to help businesses get the most out of their data and make better, more informed decisions – moving away from application centric to becoming data centric.”
“Cedric Millar is a leader in supply chain technology - supported by the very best talent in our industry. When we were looking to further develop our business intelligence tools, we knew we needed the best in the industry to lead the charge and Danny fit the bill perfectly”, says President & CEO Brian Ware. “The IT industry incumbents have no incentive to change status quo and reduce complexity and cost, but we are confident that our Beacon Analytics platform will be a game-changer for businesses in the supply chain industry and beyond."
Beacon Analytics partners with companies to get their analytics journey started immediately – without extravagant capital investment. Beacon can take ownership of company’s immediate data analytics needs, resolving ongoing challenges by integrating multiple data sources to deliver the insights required by the business.
ABOUT CEDRIC MILLAR
Cedric Millar is Canada’s leading supply chain solutions provider specializing in: Intelligent Supply Chain Solutions & Technology, Transportation & Warehouse Management, Freight Logistics Services, Small Package Services, Dedicated/Fleet Management Solutions, Pro-Fit® Placement Services, Freight Audit & Payment Services, Business Intelligence & Reporting, and Consulting & Engineering Services.
Cedric Millar’s robust experience, and ultimate pursuit, is in building and executing optimized supply chain solutions for shippers and manufacturers across North America. Cedric Millar leverages their best-in-class suppliers and technology to drive service and process improvements - resulting in reduced costs and enduring satisfaction for our customers.
