The 2022 TITAN Women In Business Awards Announces Full Results of its Inaugural Competition

In a proficient manner, the 2022 TITAN Women In Business Awards has officially concluded the first ever competitive season.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a proficient manner, the 2022 TITAN Women In Business Awards has officially concluded the first ever competitive season. Even as a newly established program, the award has managed to receive a fully comprehensive amount of entries, across esteemed nations worldwide, which includes United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Canada, China, and many others.

The TITAN Women In Business Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), majorly recognizes and honors outstanding accomplishments incorporating international female entrepreneurs, executives, female-led departments/teams, SMEs, and large organizations alike. Amongst all these spectacular submissions, the competition continues to maintain impartiality and equality throughout the evaluation process, ensuring that each crowned TITAN is of the highest quality.

“As we progress forward beyond the business industry, I am exultant to be in the presence of extraordinary symbols that has displayed sheer excellence,” said Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “We have only tapped the surface of this vast community, and alongside our grand juries, we strive to uncover these possibilities going into the future.”

Grand Jury Panel

The TITAN Awards distinguishes itself through a panel of jurors that comprises only the most professional individuals from diverse countries, certifying the just procedures as well as unbiased assessments during their pursuance of commendable submissions. The structured panel consists of astounding experts like Maria Afroditi Patsi (Greece), Krithika Chandramouli (United States), Belinda Jane Dolan (Australia), Angelique Hamilton (United States), Liliana Farinha (Portugal), and Elizabeth Arroyave (Costa Rica), to name a few.

Under strict guidelines, the TITAN Women In Business Awards implements blind judging, elevating the benchmarks of each and every entry to the highest extent, ultimately precipitating the business sector forward.

Category Winners of the Year and Notable Business Professionals

As the results were published to the eyes of the public, only a few submissions that were the most exceptional were handpicked from the vast number of entries in the awards, and were awarded as the “Category Winners of the Year”. These titles were authentications of the highest-scoring entries selected from their respective categories, proving that they had integrated unique perceptions and brilliance that sets them apart from their peers. Those who hold the greatest achievements are:

1. Female Entrepreneur of the Year - Hanna Bem, CMO of Moliving & Head of The Moliving Collection of Moliving

2. Female Executive of the Year - Dara Busch of 5WPR

3. Human Resources Team of the Year - CertiK HR Engagement Strategy by CertiK

4. Creative Service Team of the Year – You win with Yahoo Mail by Yahoo

Moving past the Category Winners, acclaimed entities have also presented their prominent works towards their global audience, and include renowned names like: Kelly Roach Coaching, Cymbiotika LLC, ASCIRA Global, Robots & Pencils, FinancialForce UK, REDI Cincinnati, BetterCloud, and many others.

“Welcoming fresh generations and respecting long-established business operations, there is always unmarked territory for innovative notions,” remarked Thomas. “Judging from the submissions of just the first season, I foresee more giants rising to pick up the TITAN mantle, while slowly changing the world according to their own consciousness.”

Visit the TITAN Women In Business Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/winner.php.

2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards Accepting Entries Now

The 2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards is now officially open for submissions. Ascend your presence to a globalized scale as the award continues to celebrate outstanding business executions and strategies, with the Early Bird deadline on January 25, 2023, Regular deadline on February 22, 2023, Final deadline on March 22, 2023, Final Extension deadline on 26 April, 2023, and the official results announcement falling on May 12, 2023.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, European Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards. IAA’s mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA organized the TITAN Women In Business Awards in order to publicize achievements of female representations in the ever-expansive business industry.