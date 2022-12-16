Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,051 in the last 365 days.

Aludecor Receives Prestigious Quality Leadership Award from European Society for Quality Research

Aludecor-ESQR-Award

Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, CMD, Aludecor receiving European Best Practices Award from ESQR at Brussels, Belgium

First in the industry to get recognised for Quality Leadership at Global Scale

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brussels: Aludecor, India's most admired Metal Composite Panel (MCP) brand, has received the European Society for Quality Research's (ESQR) 'Quality Leadership Award' at a recent ceremony in Brussels, Belgium.

This globally recognised award recognises Aludecor's Quality Consciousness at each level and is a rendition of Aludecor's 'Quality First' policies. As a quality and safety pioneer, Aludecor tests each and every product range from the dedicated state-of-the-art industry first R&D centre to ensure the required quality. Each Aludecor product is backed by 204+ rigorous tests for quality assurance.

Upon receiving the award, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Chairman and Managing Director, Aludecor, says, “We are on a conscious mission to establish Aludecor as one of India's most recognisable and purpose-led brands by way of HEALTH, SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY in our DNA. This global recognition once again reinforces our commitment to providing products and support services that surpass the customer requirements and applicable Regulatory standards & specifications.”

In addition to being the only brand in the industry with backward integration for fire retardant panels and the coating process, Aludecor takes pleasure in being the industry's first brand to obtain this level of international recognition.
Its fire-resistant panels are entirely Indigenously researched and produced according to the strictest manufacturing procedures and the industry-lowest rate of customer complaints at less than .005%, which is quite an astonishing figure to achieve.

Bhaiya continues, "At Aludecor, quality is not a delegated responsibility, and each team member is dedicated to achieving this Quality target in each of the work they execute. We have been investing in technology and will continue to do so to limit human involvement in the manufacturing processes and ensure that only the globally best products reach our customers.”



About Aludecor:
Aludecor, India's leading manufacturer of Metal Composite Panels, has been a trendsetter in bringing and creating unique product offerings for the past 20 years. Headquartered in Kolkata, Aludecor has remained a premium ACP sheet manufacturer in India, synonymous with trust and reliability. Aludecor Metal Composite Panel is the preferred choice of Architects, Facade consultants, and Space Designers, along with other valued patrons of the Industry. With a passion for innovation, Aludecor has maintained its stature in the Indian ACP Manufacturing Industry as a Thought Leader. The Company’s end-to-end Metal Composite Panel Manufacturing portfolio is powered by a 500+ strong retail network. A presence in more than 250 cities and world-class Manufacturing Units spread across 37500 square meters in Haridwar empowers Aludecor to keep on introducing breakthrough products that have been creating benchmarks in the market for the past 20 years. Serving more than customers, including Govt. & Corporates like Indian Railways, IOCL, BPCL, Tata Steels, Kia Motors, and Maruti Suzuki, to name a few.

Gautam Saraswat
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd
+91 8585859970
email us here

You just read:

Aludecor Receives Prestigious Quality Leadership Award from European Society for Quality Research

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.