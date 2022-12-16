Aludecor Receives Prestigious Quality Leadership Award from European Society for Quality Research
First in the industry to get recognised for Quality Leadership at Global ScaleKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brussels: Aludecor, India's most admired Metal Composite Panel (MCP) brand, has received the European Society for Quality Research's (ESQR) 'Quality Leadership Award' at a recent ceremony in Brussels, Belgium.
This globally recognised award recognises Aludecor's Quality Consciousness at each level and is a rendition of Aludecor's 'Quality First' policies. As a quality and safety pioneer, Aludecor tests each and every product range from the dedicated state-of-the-art industry first R&D centre to ensure the required quality. Each Aludecor product is backed by 204+ rigorous tests for quality assurance.
Upon receiving the award, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Chairman and Managing Director, Aludecor, says, “We are on a conscious mission to establish Aludecor as one of India's most recognisable and purpose-led brands by way of HEALTH, SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY in our DNA. This global recognition once again reinforces our commitment to providing products and support services that surpass the customer requirements and applicable Regulatory standards & specifications.”
In addition to being the only brand in the industry with backward integration for fire retardant panels and the coating process, Aludecor takes pleasure in being the industry's first brand to obtain this level of international recognition.
Its fire-resistant panels are entirely Indigenously researched and produced according to the strictest manufacturing procedures and the industry-lowest rate of customer complaints at less than .005%, which is quite an astonishing figure to achieve.
Bhaiya continues, "At Aludecor, quality is not a delegated responsibility, and each team member is dedicated to achieving this Quality target in each of the work they execute. We have been investing in technology and will continue to do so to limit human involvement in the manufacturing processes and ensure that only the globally best products reach our customers.”
About Aludecor:
Aludecor, India's leading manufacturer of Metal Composite Panels, has been a trendsetter in bringing and creating unique product offerings for the past 20 years. Headquartered in Kolkata, Aludecor has remained a premium ACP sheet manufacturer in India, synonymous with trust and reliability. Aludecor Metal Composite Panel is the preferred choice of Architects, Facade consultants, and Space Designers, along with other valued patrons of the Industry. With a passion for innovation, Aludecor has maintained its stature in the Indian ACP Manufacturing Industry as a Thought Leader. The Company’s end-to-end Metal Composite Panel Manufacturing portfolio is powered by a 500+ strong retail network. A presence in more than 250 cities and world-class Manufacturing Units spread across 37500 square meters in Haridwar empowers Aludecor to keep on introducing breakthrough products that have been creating benchmarks in the market for the past 20 years. Serving more than customers, including Govt. & Corporates like Indian Railways, IOCL, BPCL, Tata Steels, Kia Motors, and Maruti Suzuki, to name a few.
