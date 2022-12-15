D&B Properties Participates in ‘Clean UAE’ Campaign in Dubai
D&B Properties, one of the leading real estate companies in Dubai, participated in the fourth leg of the Clean UAE volunteer campaign in Al Qudra Desert.DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Properties, one of the leading real estate companies in Dubai, participated in the fourth leg of the Clean UAE volunteer campaign in Al Qudra Desert on December 10th, organized by Emirates Environmental Group, and in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Ministry of Community Development.
The nationwide initiative was launched to create environmental awareness and help preserve the Arabian desert between the emirates of Ajman, Fujairah, Sharjah, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Abu Dhabi from December 5th to 15th. D&B Properties joined the cleanup drive to support the cause alongside 6,300 volunteers, removing and collecting a total of 11,300 kg of waste material over a 10 sqkm area in Saih Al Salam in Al Qudra Desert. The event involved a collaborative effort from the public and private sectors, bringing together a community of residents, schools, local organizations, government bodies, and corporate volunteers.
Husni Al Bayari, Chairman and Founder of D&B Properties, said: “The Clean UAE campaign is a testament to the immense dedication by EEG and UAE government in raising environmental awareness through community collaboration. We are proud to be part of this noble mission, one that requires meaningful action and unwavering commitment as a nation to make a difference. The campaign initiated an essential discussion on ecological conservation through educational activities and highlighted the importance of sustainability.”
The collected waste materials were segregated into recyclable and non-recyclable items for appropriate disposal by the municipality. D&B Properties has also been collaborating with EEG in adopting a plastic-free and paper-free culture within the organization alongside its success in the real estate industry. The firm has been consistently positioned as the leading real estate company in Dubai, having also won first place in Emaar Properties' Annual Q2 Brokers Award in August 2022.
Other than encompassing a luxury, off-plan, sales, and leasing department, D&B Properties also has several sister divisions that together provide 360-degree real estate solution services such as: Real Estate Asset Leaders (REAL), Real Estate Commercial Experts (RECE), as well as a DTCM-licensed holiday homes division called Be Our Guest.
About D&B Properties
With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com
