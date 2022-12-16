2022 iLuxury Awards Commends Crowned Winners of the Grandeur Season

2022 iLuxury Awards Season 2 Winners Announced 2023 iLuxury Awards Call For Entries

In staggering fashion, the iLuxury Awards has announced all prestigious brands who are in possession of this years’ grand title.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In staggering fashion, the iLuxury Awards has announced all prestigious brands who are in possession of this years’ grand title. Hosted under the comprehensive banners of the International Awards Associate (IAA), the platform continues to provide utmost recognition while representing luxurious brands and services as the primary symbol of certified status.

Across the competitive periods in 2022, the awards program has aggregated lavishing submissions exceeding 25 countries in total, inclusive of United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, China, Turkey, Canada, France, Portugal, and many other esteemed nations. Shouldering the accreditation of the worlds’ elite brands, products, and services, the grand jury panel is coordinately fundamental in assuring the unprejudiced evaluations to determine industrial elites.

Grand Jury Panel

In the advancement of affluent communities, IAA has enlisted the expertise of several members as the proud jurors of the iLuxury Awards, each assembling paramount reputation that will surely lead brands forward. The juries engage in unbiased and blind judging, further insuring just evaluations of exclusive luxury awards winners. Hence, the panel consists of Jeremy Smith (New Zealand), Eugenio Bini (Italy), Joon Kwon (South Korea), Kushal Birari (United States), Maria Chatzistavrou (Switzerland) and many others.

“Luxury is more than just adjectives, it is a representation of the highest status and standings, and that stands riveted at the iLuxury Awards, especially with the participation of such great brands!” exclaimed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “As we continue to indulge in opulent brands, the world is slowly altering courses to encase more classifications of affluence, making luxury a standard.”

Participation of International Brands and Companies

The iLuxury Awards has seen meticulous submissions from exemplary organizations, further establishing their dominance in their respective fields. Such brands include: Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, SB Architects, Liberty Entertainment Group, Les Doux concept, Elkus Manfredi Architects, OLGA HANONO, Anhui Gaofan E-commerce Co., Ltd and more in the leisure ethos.

Visit the iLuxury Awards website to view the complete list of winning brands: https://iluxuryawards.com/winner.php.

“It is with great honor that I am a part of such an aspiring platform that epitomizes emblems of elites, and with it receiving enormous sustenance from revered names around the world,” claimed Thomas. “We belong to an era where luxury signifies future standards, and I envision a stalwart future where class is of uttermost priority.”

The 2023 iLuxury Awards is now accepting submissions from international sectors in the pursuance of global symbolization. The Early Bird deadline will fall on January 18, 2023, the Regular deadline on February 15, 2023, the Final deadline on March 15, 2023, the Final Extension deadline on April 19, 2023, and the official winners’ announcement on May 5, 2023.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, European Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. IAA formed the iLuxury Awards to shine light upon worldwide luxury brands that belong to the upper classes of the industry.