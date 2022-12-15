HYPERVSN To Showcase Newest Holographic Solutions at CES and NRF 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- HYPERVSN, the Integrated 3D Holographic Display Platform manufacturer, will be showing the very latest in interactive holographic solutions at CES 2023 in Las Vegas and the NRF Big Show 2023 in New York. Featuring the all-new HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar and HYPERVSN Full Body Live-Streaming, these products are set to completely revolutionise customer experiences in retail and many other verticals.
HYPERVSN recently featured Full Body Live-Streaming when they live-streamed Michael Blackman Managing Director of Integrated Systems Europe via 3D Hologram all the way over from Oman, to the centre stage of the Talent Congress in Barcelona. This innovative solution from HYPERVSN enabled Mr Blackman to collect the award in person, even though he was over 4000 miles away. The live streaming was created using the HYPERVSN SmartV products, with specially created image layers and visual effects to maximise reality and impact.
Another platform to be showcased at both these shows, is the HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar. The HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar, is a brand-new solution which allows 2-way interaction with a digitally rendered human avatar, bringing the Metaverse to the physical world. Based on the HYPERVSN Holographic Human solution, which runs on pre-recorded content, Digital Avatar takes it a step further by allowing real-time conversations with users, thanks to its interactive AI capabilities and the scalable ‘human touch’.
Interactivity is the new go-to factor for increasing brand awareness. With that in mind, HYPERVSN will also showcase a new HYPERVSN Window Display solution, with interactive gesture-controlled 3D visuals. With higher demand among retail customers for attention-grabbing technology, this industry-specific solution is set to increase brand awareness exponentially and make brands stand out in crowded “phygital” spaces.
Along with all these interactive elements, HYPERVSN will be ready to impress the audiences with a full display of other HYPERVSN SmartV solutions including:
· A gigantic Holographic Human standing over 16 feet (5 metres) tall.
· An immense 40-unit HYPERVSN SmartV Wall
· HYPERVSN SmartV 3D Modeller
· HYPERVSN SmartV Solo M & L
· HYPERVSN SmartV Glass Box
“Connecting with audiences all over the world is more and more defined by digital-only technology. But standing out is more important than ever before. We are set to bring the best of digital to the real world. With the newest additions to our industry-specific solutions, we mark the ascent on both retail and entertainment and give leading brands tools that simply did not exist before.” Kiryl Chykeyuk – CEO and Co-Founder, HYPERVSN.
Explore the brand-new solutions from HYPERVSN yourself at CES 2023, Booth 15267, and NRF Big Show 2023, Booth 1645.
About HYPERVSN: HYPERVSN is the award-winning British company responsible for developing the disruptive Integrated 3D Holographic Display Platform that provides an immersive experience for viewers.
Since its official release in 2017, HYPERVSN has been named among ten best technologies by Yahoo!, USA Today & Inc Magazine. Backed by Mark Cuban and Richard Branson, it has been used by over 25% of Fortune 500 companies in 90+ countries.
The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with the Software Suite to provide customers with an integrated business solution. HYPERVSN holographic solutions are perfect for digital signage campaigns, holographic display billboards, digital out-of-home media, activation events, corporate reception areas and 3D point-of-sale displays. Learn more at www.hypervsn.com.
HYPERVSN PR & Marketing contact:
Alexander Starodetko
a.starodetko@hypervsn.com
Gordon Dutch
