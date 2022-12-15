axefinance launches its newest offering, ACP Loan Servicing, the final link to its end-to-end digital lending solution.
Market-leading end-to-end digital lending solutions provider, axefinance, launches a new solution to automate loan servicing events.
Our newest offering enables efficient automation of all post-disbursement processes such as rescheduling, restructuring, and limits reallocation.”TUNIS, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axefinance, a global software provider focused on end-to-end lending automation solutions, proudly announces the release of its new offering ACP Loan Servicing
In its efforts to assist lenders in creating a seamless post-approval loan lifecycle, axefinance launches ACP Loan Servicing, a solution that efficiently automates each step of the credit servicing lifecycle through one collaborative platform offering a unified user experience.
Being part of an end-to-end multi-segment digital loan solution and empowered with collection, AI-based early warning signals, and an accounting engine among other options, ACP Loan Servicing offers an omnichannel journey while mitigating risk and ensuring flexibility, ease of use, and integration.
The new ACP Loan Servicing module provides increased efficiency and reduced manual workloads through smart automation of servicing processes such as fetching and updating active customer contracts, on-the-go multi-platform communication with customers and internal stakeholders, and full customization of loan servicing dashboards.
Thanks to its powerful set of APIs, ACP Loan Servicing solution allows the use of accounting schemes, products, services, events, and accounting rules in a real-time manner. One of the solution’s key components is the built-in accounting & batch engines enabling flawless 24/7 servicing.
As part of its commitment to providing the ultimate future-proof post-disbursement automation solution, ACP Loan Servicing comes with a set of embedded and zero-code administration tools for limitless customization options with absolutely no need for vendor intervention.
Imen JGHAM, Chief Marketing Officer at axefinance, says:
“Gone were the days when lenders rely on manual and rigid outdated systems that slow down servicing request processing and are prone to human error. axefinance is ending this year with the launch of ACP Loan Servicing! Our newest offering enables efficient automation of all post-disbursement processes such as rescheduling, restructuring, and limits reallocation. ACP Loan Servicing is the final link of the credit value chain, it literally completes our end-to-end ACP digital lending solution.”
