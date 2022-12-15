axefinance launches its newest offering, ACP Loan Servicing, the final link to its end-to-end digital lending solution.

About

Founded in 2004, axefinance is a global market-leading software provider focused on credit risk automation for lenders looking to provide an efficient, competitive, and seamless omnichannel financing journey for all client segments including Retail, Commercial, BNPL, and FI’s. Axe Credit Portal – ACP – is axefinance’s future-proof AI-driven solution to automate the loan process from KYC to servicing, available as a locally hosted or cloud-based solution. axefinance is a trusted partner of respected global FI’s such as Société Générale, Vietcombank, Vietnam International Bank, Bangkok Bank Limited, Al Rajhi Bank. At axefinance, every customer is unique, as a focused provider we can adjust to ever-changing customer needs to ensure agile implementation, specific integration, and high-quality customer service. axefinance customers will always be valued and long-term partners, inspiring the ACP solution roadmap. To serve efficiently its global and fast-growing customers database, axefinance has offices in Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Tunis, and Mumbai with a local presence in Ottawa, Hanoi, and Lagos

https://www.axefinance.com