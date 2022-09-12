axefinance expands its partner ecosystem in VIETNAM with KMS solutions
axefinance expands its ecosystem in Vietnam signing a new partnership with KMS solutions to accelerate its growth in the Lending market in APAC.
A fantastic opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths to expand our footprint in Vietnam while bolstering the quality of the support for our existing customers.”HANOI, VIETNAM, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axefinance announced a recent partnership with KMS solutions to expand its ecosystem in Vietnam and increase opportunities for businesses by digitalizing lending services while accelerating the growth of the Lending market in the APAC region.
— Karim Rekik Executive Partner at axefinance
In response to the increased demand for digital banking platforms, KMS Solutions offers a diverse array of options, such as Mobile Banking, Online Banking, electronic Know-your-Customer (eKYC), Business Intelligence, and Quality Testing dedicated to the BFSI sector. Having accumulated 12 years of experience, the company stands out with its extensive technological capacity and the ability to adopt the latest innovations to help leading banks achieve growth.
With regard to this strategic collaboration, Mr. Le Huu Tan Tai, Vice President of Vietnam Business from KMS Solutions said:
“As customer borrowing has changed, there’s a greater need to digitalize banks’ loan processes. By adding ACP, axefinance’s Digital Lending solution, to KMS Solutions’ available offers for the banking sector and combining the technical skills of both axefinance and KMS’ talents to build digital platforms, this partnership can address the majority of challenges in business lending. Changing core systems will help banks simplify the lending process and manage it efficiently.”
Meanwhile, axefinance, with more than 18 years in the core business – lending digitalization – has developed Axe Credit Portal (ACP), an end-to-end loan management software to help banks digitalize their lending. ACP is a market-leading AI-based credit risk automation software offering lenders scalability and flexibility to enhance credit risk assessment, increase customer satisfaction, and provide a seamless omnichannel financing journey while maximizing operational efficiency and adjusting to ever-changing regulations.
Considering the potential of collaborating with KMS Solutions, Karim Rekik, Executive Partner at axefinance said:
“We are very excited about the partnership with KMS as we see a fantastic opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths to expand our footprint in Vietnam while bolstering the quality of the support for our existing customers.”
About KMS Solutions
Part of the KMS group, KMS Solutions is a technology consulting firm with a mission to empower digital enterprises and help them operate more effectively by leveraging software engineering excellence, digital capabilities, specialized accelerators, and fit-for-purpose solutions alongside strategic software partners. KMS Solutions’ clients operate in various industries, including ISVs, Banks, Financial Services, Insurance Institutions, FinTechs, and Healthcare across the Asia Pacific region. To learn more about KMS Solutions, visit: https://kms-solutions.asia/
