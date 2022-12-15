Global Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 15, 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $10.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market is expected to grow to $14.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Rising demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment industry.

Key Trends In The Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market

In July 2019, Applied Materials, Inc., a US-based company engaged in providing semiconductor chips manufacturing equipment, services, and software for electronic devices acquired Kokusai Electric Corporation for $2.2 billion. This acquisition would help the company to enhance its products & services for foundry, logic, and memory customers along with further enhancing its single wafer processing system. Kokusai Electric Corporation is a Japan-based manufacturer of semiconductor manufacturing systems.

Overview Of The Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market

The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market consists of sales of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing equipment used for semiconductor assembly and packaging. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation

• By Type: Plating Equipment, Inspection and Dicing Equipment, Wire Bonding Equipment, Die-Bonding Equipment

• By Application: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare Devices, Automotive, Enterprise Storage, Other Applications

• By End-User: OSATs, IDMs

• By Geography: The global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amkor Technology, Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research Corporation, ASML Holding N.V, Applied Materials, KLA-Tencor

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market research. The market report analyzes semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market size, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market growth drivers, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market segments, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market major players, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market growth across geographies, and semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

