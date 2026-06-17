Biologics CDMO Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Catalysts, and Strategic Opportunities Through 2030

Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Competitor Analysis 2026

The Business Research Company's Biologics CDMO Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is dominated by a mix of global biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies and specialized biologics development service providers. Companies are focusing on advanced bioprocessing technologies, large-scale mammalian and microbial manufacturing capabilities, process optimization solutions, fill-finish innovations, and integration of flexible manufacturing systems to strengthen market presence and meet evolving biologic drug development requirements. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, production scalability, product quality assurance, contamination control, and support for complex biologic modalities remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, manufacturing innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving biologics development and commercialization ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market?

•According to our research, Lonza Group Ltd led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s biologics division, which is directly involved in the biologics CDMO market, provides a broad portfolio of cell line development, mammalian and microbial manufacturing, bioconjugation, aseptic fill-finish, and analytical testing services that support biologic drug development, manufacturing scalability, process reliability, and regulatory compliance across biopharmaceutical and biotechnology applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market?

Major companies operating in the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization market are Lonza Group Ltd, Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, AGC Inc., Catalent Inc., AbbVie Inc., Grifols SA, Novartis AG, JSR Corporation, Sandoz International GmbH, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bora Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Binex Co Ltd, 3P Biopharmaceuticals SLU, Kemwell Biopharma Pvt Ltd, Cytovance Biologics.

How Concentrated Is The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 29% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex biologics manufacturing requirements, stringent GMP compliance standards, high capital investment for bioprocessing infrastructure, and the need for specialized expertise in large-scale biologic development and production capabilities. Leading players such as Lonza Group Ltd, Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, AGC Inc., Catalent Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Grifols SA hold notable market shares through diversified biologics service portfolios, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, long-term biopharmaceutical client partnerships, and continuous investments in cell culture technologies, process optimization, and commercial-scale production capabilities. As demand for monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, cell and gene therapies, and flexible biologics manufacturing solutions increases, capacity expansion, technology advancement, and strategic collaborations are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oLonza Group Ltd (4%)

oSamsung Biologics Co Ltd (4%)

oWuXi Biologics Cayman Inc (3%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc (3%)

oBoehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (3%)

oFujifilm Holdings Corporation (3%)

oAGC Inc. (3%)

oCatalent Inc. (2%)

oAbbVie Inc. (2%)

oGrifols SA (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market include Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Cytiva, Avantor Inc., Repligen Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, JSR Corporation, 3M Company, and GEA Group AG.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market include McKesson Corporation, Cencora Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., DKSH Holding Ltd., Zuellig Pharma, Phoenix Group, Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Medipal Holdings Corporation, Shanghai Pharma Group Co. Ltd., Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, Bomi Group, Uniphar Group, Movianto, and World Courier.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market?

•Major end users in the biologicscontract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Moderna Inc., CSL Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AbbVie Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Standardized biologics manufacturing frameworks are transforming the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market by improving operational efficiency, accelerating technology transfer, and enhancing large-scale biologics production consistency across global manufacturing networks.

•Example: In October 2025, Samsung Biologics Co Ltd launched the ExellenS manufacturing framework, featuring standardized equipment systems, integrated operational processes, and harmonized technology transfer capabilities across its biologics manufacturing facilities.

•Its unified production architecture, optimized manufacturing workflows, and scalable operational platform enhance process reliability, strengthen regulatory consistency, and support faster biologic drug development and commercial manufacturing execution for global biopharmaceutical clients.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advanced Single-Use Bioprocessing Systems Improving Manufacturing Flexibility

•Expansion Of Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Capabilities

•Strategic Partnerships Strengthening Global Biologics Production Networks

•AI-Driven Process Optimization Enhancing Biologics Development Efficiency

•Investments In High-Capacity Mammalian Cell Culture Manufacturing Facilities

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