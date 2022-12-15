Dato' Sri Dr Shamir Kumar Nandy Receives Rotary’s Excellence in Service to Humanity Award
After Decades of Philanthropy Work, Dato' Sri Dr Shamir Kumar Nandy was Awarded by One of The Well-known Global Organisations.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dato' Sri Dr Shamir Kumar Nandy was awarded the Excellence in Service to Humanity Award during the 36th Installation Ceremonies of the Rotary Club of Greater Kuala Lumpur. The event was attended by over 400 Rotarians from Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. The event was held at the Hee Lai Ton Restaurant in Petaling Jaya.
Dato’ Sri Dr Shamir is a renowned game-changing entrepreneur, maverick disruptor and innovator par excellence. He has achieved remarkable things in the Trust services industry, created award-winning property developments and developed ingenious financial concepts and fund-raising models. Over the past decade he has generated more than RM10 billion in business and created jobs and business opportunities for more than 25,000 people.
The Excellence in Service to Humanity Award is one of the highest honours an individual can receive from the Rotary Club of Greater Kuala Lumpur. The award recognises outstanding individuals whom have carried out exemplary humanitarian service through Rotary and whom have demonstrated a strong commitment to Rotary’s ideal of Service Above Self.
About Dato’ Sri Dr Shamir Kumar Nandy
Dato’ Sri Dr Shamir is an avid philanthropist, instilled with a strong love for his community and country by his parents from a young age. For decades, he had anonymously helped and donated substantially to orphanages, disease-stricken individuals, charities and hospitals. Some of the contributions include donating medical equipment such as respirators and endoscopic machines to a public hospital and personally underwriting the cost of medical treatment for several hundred less fortunate members of society, including those undergoing expensive chemotherapy treatments.
The recent Covid-19 pandemic, caused economic and social difficulties among many Malaysians who struggled to put food on the table for their families. This dire situation triggered the ‘Bendera Putih’ (White Flag) movement as a signal to ask for food and grocery donations. Dato’ Sri Dr Shamir was at the forefront of the Bendera Putih Covid Food Relief programme. During this time he channelled RM2 million worth of food aid to the B40 community.
Previously Dato’ Sri Shamir also received the Rotary Foundation's Paul Harris Fellow award. This recognition acknowledges individuals who have made substantial contributions to The Rotary Foundation, the community and the world.
___________________________________________________________________________
About The Rotary Club of Greater Kuala Lumpur
The Rotary Club of Greater Kuala Lumpur (RCGKL) was formed in June 1987 and has been serving our community for the past 35 years. The club has 70 members who are all business and professional leaders and over the years the club has undertaken many transformational projects to aid the less fortunate members of our society.
For more information on The Rotary Club of Greater Kuala Lumpur, visit https://www.facebook.com/RCGKL
Cleverus SEO Malaysia
Website: https://www.cleverus.com
Lawmence Wong
CLEVERUS HOLDINGS (M) SDN. BHD.
+60 3-9054 3113
lawmence@cleverus.com