Global Agricultural Implement Market Growth Trajectory

As per The Business Research Company's "Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022”, the agricultural implement market is predicted to reach a value of $247.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The agricultural implement market is expected to grow to $314.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The agricultural implement manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Agricultural Implement Market

Farm machinery manufacturers are offering driverless tractors and robots to individual farmers and corporate farming companies. Driverless tractors and robots automate the weeding and harvesting process. They use GPS and sensors and can be controlled using a tablet or a smartphone. These technologies are known to considerably increase farm output and decrease labor costs. For instance, according to a report by Goldman Sachs, automated tractors can raise farmer revenue by more than 10% and reduce farm labor costs. Companies offering driverless tractor and robot technologies including CNH Industrial, Deere, and AGCO have already started developing such technology.

Overview Of The Agricultural Implement Market

The agricultural implement market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, lawn and garden tractor, and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm -type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Farm Machinery And Equipment, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment

• By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-autonmous, Manual

• By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing and Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting and Threshing, Post-Harvest and Agro Processing

• By Geography: The global agricultural implement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Deere & Company, Kubota Corp, CNH Industrial NV, AGCO Corporation, EXOR Group, Claas KGaA mbH, The Toro Company, Tetra Laval International S.A, Bucher Industries AG

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth agricultural implement global market research. The market report analyzes agricultural implement global market size, agricultural implement market trends, agricultural implement global market growth drivers, agricultural implement market segments, agricultural implement global market major players, agricultural implement market growth across geographies, and agricultural implement global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The agricultural implement market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

