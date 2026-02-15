The Oilseed and Grain Seed Market is expected to reach a value of US billion by 2030, driven by increasing food demand.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oilseed and grain seed sector has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by both technological advancements and rising global demand. As agriculture evolves and adapts to new challenges, this market is set to continue its rapid development. Let’s explore the market size, growth drivers, key segments, and regional dynamics shaping this industry’s future.

Steady Growth Expected in the Oilseed and Grain Seed Market Size

The oilseed and grain seed market has been climbing steadily and is forecasted to increase from $128.41 billion in 2025 to $143.89 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This upward trend reflects past factors such as growing global food requirements, the spread of commercial farming, wider adoption of hybrid seeds, advances in seed breeding techniques, and increased awareness about crop productivity enhancements.

Future Expansion Prospects for the Oilseed and Grain Seed Market

Looking ahead, the market is projected to surge further, reaching $230.06 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 12.4%. The forecasted growth is expected to be driven by greater use of biotech seed varieties, a rising emphasis on sustainable farming, expanded integration of precision agriculture technologies, increased investments in seed research and development, and growing demand for crops adapted to climate variability. Key trends during this period are likely to include widespread acceptance of genetically modified seed variants, growing need for high-yield seeds, development of climate-resilient crops, emphasis on pest and disease resistance, and the expansion of commercial seed distribution networks.

Understanding Oilseed and Grain Seed Definitions and Uses

Oilseed and grain seeds primarily consist of cereal crops consumed as food by humans. These grains serve dual purposes: as feed grains for animals and as sources for oil extraction. Their versatility and nutritional value make them essential staples in both agriculture and food industries worldwide.

The Growing Demand for Food as a Major Market Driver

Increasing global food demand is expected to be a significant catalyst for the oilseed and grain seed market’s growth. Food provides essential nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, and fats necessary for the proper development and functioning of living organisms. Oilseed and grain seeds play a central role in meeting these dietary needs. For example, in February 2025, the UK-based information company Manufacturer reported food production valued at $37.90 billion (£28.4 billion) in Q4 2024, marking an 8.3% rise compared to Q4 2023. This increase was partly due to productivity improvements contributing $2.87 billion (£2.15 billion), underlining how rising food production demands continue to support the expansion of the oilseed and grain seed market.

Regional Overview Highlighting North America’s Market Position

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest region within the oilseed and grain seed market. The market report covers several key geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

