Seratopical Revolution Products Sold at CVS, Walmart, Target, Amazon; Media Campaign featuring Nicole Kidman; OTC: CURR

The asset sale allowed us to invest in the Company's products & innovative marketing campaigns. We have been very busy executing on our strategy which we believe will increase shareholder value. $CURR”OXNARD, CA , UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seratopical Revolution Products Sold at CVS, Walmart, Target, Amazon.com; Enhanced Media Campaigns featuring Nicole Kidman; New Market Disruptor Products: CURE Pharmaceutical (Stock Symbol: CURR)
— CURR CEO Nancy Duitch
Proprietary Drug, Nutraceutical & Topical Delivery Systems for Wellness and Anti-Aging Beauty Product Lines.
$20 Million Cash Gain from Sale of a Portion of Platform Technology IP.
The company Currently Holds Fifteen Patents.
25,000 Square Foot, FDA-Registered, NSF®, and cGMP-Certified Manufacturing Facility.
Q3 Revenue Surged 32.1% Year-Over-Year and 58.9% Sequentially from Q2 of 2022 to $1.8 Million with Further Increases Expected in Q4.
New Board Members and Other Appointments Strengthen Corporate Structure.
Renewed Agreement with Actress Nicole Kidman as Brand Ambassador.
CURR’s new business model is now focused on ‘The Future of Innovative Wellness’ utilizing our broad platform technologies. The new and exciting delivery system technologies we are creating in the surging wellness and beauty markets position us well for accelerating sales of our very high-margin innovative products. Technology and innovation along with our team’s execution will help to distinguish Cure in the marketplace.
The Company’s short and long-term growth strategy is to increase revenue with high-margin products. We will do this by using our incubator strategy to grow the patent and product portfolios. Additionally, we will monetize the patented technology through multiple revenue streams including strategic partnerships and transactions. These initiatives, along with the Company's relationships with Nicole Kidman and other major social media influencers, will also help propel its wellness and beauty brands to become household names and become a house of respected and recognizable quality brands.
The Value Proposition of the Company is supported by these pillars:
1. Technology – Providing innovative wellness solutions to fill current market gaps by ordinary supplement delivery systems.
2. Strong Patent Portfolio – Portfolio of over 15 critical patents, issued and pending. Monetize owned IP through licensing/asset sale of the technology while developing new proprietary patents.
3. Established Network – A trusted and reliable brand that is recognized for quality and commitment to its customers.
4. Growth Plans – Multiple strategies that will be used to expand patents and product offerings, improve cash flow, and ensure profitability include, strategic non-dilutive transactions, geographic licensing, mergers or acquisitions, and joint venture partnerships.
5. Management Expertise – The team has several decades of experience in the wellness and beauty sectors utilizing innovative products with cutting-edge intellectual property.
Supporting the strategic direction of the Company, the research firm of McKinsey & Company has estimated consumer spending on wellness products and services to be more than $450 billion in the United States, and growing at more than 5 percent annually, with global sales topping $1.5 trillion. They stated: “Consumers are eager to find solutions that work. The companies that thrive will be those that can identify and target unmet needs through offerings that are thoughtful, differentiated, tailored, and—increasingly—that target multiple dimensions of wellness.”
Along with the wellness marketplace, the Company is also heavily involved in the beauty industry which exceeds $530 billion in the U.S. alone. This is an arena in which the Company has excelled in the past and will continue to grow due to our branding and marketing expertise with a multi-channel Return on Investment advertising strategy. We are very proud of the unique and cutting-edge delivery system technologies which differentiate our products from those of other companies, and that is allowing us to grow with a limited amount of competition. We recently completed our new Seralabshealth.com website which is very user-friendly and is showing huge improvement in conversions which leads to increased sales.
We also recently hired Rick Petry who is one of the most renowned writers and direct marketers. In addition, we brought in Tracy Jankowski as our Vice President of Digital Marketing who is an expert in women’s products and who has turned around our digital marketing and branding strategies in just seven short weeks upgrading our internal team without adding additional G&A expense.
We have worked at warp speed on building out our technology and product development as well as our A-plus team over the past four months. Thus giving us a jump start for Q1 2023. Most importantly, our high gross margin products are priced so they are affordable for everyone in these tough economic times
About CURR:
Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., OTCQB: CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops a proprietary drug, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems and currently holds fifteen patents. The technology offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and patient/consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients.
As a vertically integrated company, CURR operates a 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enabling it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURR currently has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.
CURR Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results with Strong Sequential and Year Over Year Revenue Increases and Continued High Margins
On November 22nd CURR announced results for the quarter that ended September 30, 2022.
Revenue in the third quarter surged 32.1% year-over-year and 58.9% sequentially from Q2 2022 to $1.8 million with further increases expected in Q4.
Gross margins for the third quarter improved by 123 basis points to 80.0% in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 with expectations of continuing high-margin sales with our new marketing initiatives.
SG&A expenses (excluding non-cash charges) for the third quarter decreased by $0.1 million in 2022 compared to 2021.
Cost reductions and operating leverage helped narrow operating loss (excluding non-cash charges) by $0.6 million in 2022 versus 2021 despite enhanced marketing investment.
Other operational highlights during the third quarter of 2022 included:
CURR is focused on becoming the future of wellness with its long-term growth strategy to increase revenue with high margins by using its incubator strategy, product development, and marketing through strategic partnerships and geographic licensing deals. These initiatives, along with the CURR relationships with Nicole Kidman and other major social media influencers, will also help propel its health and beauty brands to become household names and the Company to become a genuine house of recognizable and respected quality brands.
The CURR wholly owned subsidiary, The Sera Labs, also announced that six SKUs of its Seratopical Revolution skincare line with P3P, the proprietary delivery system, are now being sold at 1,372 Walmart Stores as well as on Amazon.com.
Sera Labs also has garnered placement for its revolutionary oral thin film strip, Nutri-Strips™ on shelves at CVS, Amazon.com, and Target.com. Nutri-Strips are proprietary to Sera Labs and are the result of years of research.
CURR recently enhanced the reach and visibility of its Brand Ambassador, actress Nicole Kidman, as part of the launch of its new transformational Seratopical Revolution and Nutri-Strips marketing campaigns and the unveiling of a revolutionary new delivery system for the CURR plant-based skincare line. Nicole Kidman and the CURR CEO will have more prominence in these multi-faceted marketing programs including recent articles in Forbes and Impact Wealth. To view the articles, click on the following links:
Forbes Oct 31, 2022 - Nicole Kidman Talks Skincare And The Beauty Essentials She Always Has In Her Bag
Impact Wealth Oct 31, 2022 - The Powerful Impact of Beauty Market Revealed by CEO Nancy Duitch
Shareholder Value and Communication and Investor Events
During the third quarter, CURR participated in three investor conferences in New York, Florida, and California making presentations to investors, meeting with potential business development partners, and conducting one-on-one meetings with investors. To view a replay of the CEO's October 25th presentation and Q&A click on the following link:
Link to Oct 25 2022 CEO presentation at LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference
The CURR CEO also recently presented and held one-on-one meetings with investors at the following investor conference with others to follow:
November 14th - Q4 Investor Summit in New York City
In summary, the recent $20 million asset sale has helped CURR increase its cash position and strengthen its balance sheet. Since the announcement of that non-dilutive deal and positive management and Board of Director additions, CURR has been working diligently on several initiatives aligned with its guiding vision of enhancing shareholder value by utilizing proprietary technology to differentiate CURR from its competition and producing quality high-margin products with improved safety, efficacy, and consumer experience.
The new marketing programs are showing early encouraging results, as CURR continues to focus heavily on accelerating its high-margin sales in the U.S. as well increasing international presence and sales in the coming year, which is supported by continuing work on new products and patents.
