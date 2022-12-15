Elevated Claim Evaluations for High Value Lithium Mining Operations with Partner Companies $LIACF and $BRLL: Stock $CDSG
China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CDSG)
Our Phase 1 program, which now includes planned drilling, should serve to complement the growing resource of the TLC area. OTC: CDSG is looking forward to working with Barrel Energy (OTC: BRLL) $CDSG”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Claim Evaluations for High-Value Lithium Mining Operations with Partner Companies American Lithium Corp (LIACF) and Barrel Energy (BRLL): China Dongsheng International (Stock Symbol: CDSG)
Lithium Mining & Natural Resource Development Company Based in Nevada.
Agreement with American Lithium Minerals to Earn up to 60% Interest in their WEL Lithium Project.
The WEL Project is Comprised of 24 Unpatented Lode Claims.
Combined Measured and Indicated Portions of TLC Mineral Resource Grew from Previous Calculations of 5.37 Mt to 8.83 Mt LCE in Latest Calculations.
Partner Exploration Program on Adjacent Lithium Project with Barrel Energy.
New Company Officers with Extensive Mining Industry and Finance Experience.
China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTC: CDSG) is an emerging company based in Nevada. The CDSG principal activity is acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complementary technologies.
CDSG holds an agreement with American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM), a Nevada-based publicly held corporation, whereby CDSG will have the right to earn up to a Sixty Percent (60%) interest in the West End Lithium (WEL) Project in consideration of cash and stepped annual exploration expenditure commitments.
The WEL Project is comprised of 24 unpatented lode claims located fully within the outer boundary of the Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) property held by American Lithium Corp. (OTC: LIACF). The WEL project appears to be underlain by the same Miocene claystone rock sequences that host the TLC resource and CDSG is currently updating its geologic database prior to conducting drilling.
TLC Project Expands Lithium Resource Around CDSG Claims
On December 14th CDSG provided an update on its West End Lithium ("WEL") project located just 6 miles northwest of Tonopah, Nevada.
The WEL project claims are located within and are surrounded by, the outer boundary of the TLC Project being developed by American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium") (LI.V) (OTCQB: LIACF). American Lithium has done exceptional work throughout 2022 and has recently released a new NI 43-101 compliant resource for the TLC Project.
Dated November 29, 2022, the combined Measured and Indicated portions of the TLC mineral resource grew from previous calculations of 5.37 Mt to now 8.83 Mt LCE mainly from work conducted in a north and northwest direction from their previous drilling.
In its entirety, the TLC resource is now reported to contain 4.2 Million tonnes (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) measured, 4.63 Mt LCE indicated and 1.86 Mt LCE inferred. The Lithium mineralization is hosted in shallow claystone which the US Geologic survey has identified as underlying both the TLC and WEL claims.
The updated 8.83 Mt LCE measured and indicated resource now stands well above Nevada's multi-billion-dollar Thacker Pass Lithium project of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) which holds 3.13 Mt of Proven and Probable LCE reserves.
The WEL claim area possesses excellent access via gravel roads and the proximity to Tonapah offers access to skilled labor, water, and electricity. The CDSG Phase One program, which now includes planned drilling, should serve to complement the growing resource of the TLC area. CDSG management is looking forward to working with Barrel Energy (OTC: BRLL) on this project.
CDSG Partner Exploration Program with on TLC Adjacent Lithium Project with Barrell Energy, Inc.
On November 16th CDSG announced that it will partner with Barrel Energy Inc (OTC: BRLL) ("Barrel") on its exploration and production endeavors with Barrel due to the highly innovative Lithium extraction methodologies Barrel is currently advancing for clay-hosted deposits.
Lithium demand has caused the price of lithium carbonate, a key component for lithium-ion batteries, to surge throughout the past year. In November 2021 prices were roughly $27,000 USD per tonne with lithium carbonate prices fetching over $84,000 USD per tonne.
The CDSG co-exploration program will begin in 2023 (subject to federal and state permitting) and timed well to provide a new lithium resource to help meet the ever-growing demand.
Change of Officers and Directors
On August 16th CDSG announced the appointment of Mr. Craig Alford as a Director.
Mr. Alford holds both an Honors Bachelor of Science and a Master’s Degree in Science and is a registered Professional Geoscientist. Mr. Alford has wide-ranging project and business development experience, having worked throughout North and South America, Central Asia, Australia, Africa, Russia, and China. During the last seven years, Mr. Alford has been involved in projects in the battery metals sector.
Mr. Alford is also appointed to the role as interim CFO, replacing Caren Currier, the current CFO. Additionally, Mr. Lowell Holden, a veteran of overseeing corporate finances who serves as CFO of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NBIO) and Controller of Barrel Energy (OTC: BRLL), has been appointed as Controller for the CDSG.
CDSG has recently been focused on several ventures that will address energy needs for today and tomorrow, with initiatives for lithium production and recovery as well as energy storage solutions for electric vehicles to grid-scale needs.
