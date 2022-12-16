ACE Recognized as the 2022 Most Innovative Cloud Solutions Provider in Global Business Awards

Most Innovative Cloud Solutions Provider Ace Cloud Hosting

Ace Cloud, a leading cloud computing solutions provider, has been recognized as the Most Innovative Cloud Solutions Provider for 2022 by Global Business Awards.

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Cloud Hosting, a leading cloud computing solutions provider, announced that it has been recognized as the Most Innovative Cloud Solutions Provider for 2022 by Global Business Awards. ACE received the award in the technology category for delivering continuous innovation and consistent quality in the cloud solutions realm.

Global Business Awards are the most coveted awards that celebrate enterprises that demonstrate authentic and best work in specific categories. Every year the esteemed panel of Global Business Awards carefully scrutinizes several applications and portfolios to decisively shortlist a finalist. This year the pinnacle award programs were sharply focused on recognizing organizations that brought a cohesive mix of innovation, technology, and humanization to the forefront along with their digital transformation solutions.

ACH will share the stage with many top Indian players like OLA Cars, GoDaddy, Zomato, EdgeVerve Systems Limited - An Infosys Company, Quick Heal, Infosys, Leeway Hertz, Bureau, etc., in the technology category. “It’s gratifying to see our cloud computing expertise, knowledge, inventiveness, and adaptability recognized. This award is a testament to our ability of delivering the highest level of service and create value for partner clients. In addition, it also personifies the dedication and rigor that our teams put into delivering highly successful results for our customers,” said Managing Director, Vinay Chhabra.

ACH has a strong commitment to building and implementing intelligent cloud solutions to address the most pressing needs of high-growth enterprises. Commenting on the win, Dr. Bindu Rathore, Director (VP-Sales & Marketing) said, “This award is a hallmark of our excellence. ACH is leveraging its investments in innovation, deep technologies, and a talented workforce, to help clients accelerate their growth and transformation journey. This momentous award is a reaffirmation of our commitment to consistently deliver differentiated and transformational results.”

Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra, Executive Director, RTDS said, “We are extremely proud to receive this award. ACH has earned the award through its steadfast commitment to process innovation, quality, and industry expertise. We are unique in the cloud computing space – our deep industry knowledge, capabilities, and rich portfolio of services set us apart.”

ACH has nearly 15 years of experience in solving complex cloud challenges through unconventional business solutions and commitment to benchmark best practices. The organization is a firm believer in creating out-of-the-box strategies to address the strategic requirements of companies across diverse industries, with minimal impact on their present IT ecosystem. Recently, the organization also received two CPA Practice Advisor Reader’s Choice Awards – for the Best Hosted Solution Provider and Best Outsourced Technology Services categories. The winners will be announced on 10th December 2022 at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

About ACE

ACH offers business-critical cloud computing solutions that provide vibrant pathways to transcend operations, foster innovation, and create value for partner organizations. The organization enables a conducive IT ecosystem that empowers businesses to smoothly work from anywhere and at any time in a secure manner. ACH has over 15+ years in creating, deploying, and scaling dynamic cloud infrastructure of high-growth enterprises and enabling real-world foundations to support their business growth. Leading organizations are harnessing ACH’s Cloud Computing, QuickBooks Hosting, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, and Managed Security Solutions to challenge the status quo, breaking their previous molds and clearing the groundwork for business success.