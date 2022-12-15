Adeptus Partners Forms Strategic Partnership with Sands Lane to Build Emerging Markets Practice

Adeptus Partners is a solutions-based public accounting, advisory, and business management firm Sands Lane is dedicated to fueling the growth of new, disruptive brands and service providers and is a Strategic Partner in the Adeptus Emerging Markets Practice

Adeptus forms Emerging Markets Practice to further enhance focus on the cannabis, psychedelic, and web3 categories.

Understanding the fundamentals of emerging markets is key to the success of Adeptus, and we look for experts like Sands Lane to ensure we have the proper strategy in place for long-term growth.” — Howard Krant - Founder and Managing Partner at Adeptus Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeptus Partners, a solutions-based public accounting, advisory, and business management firm, announced the official launch of its emerging markets practice focusing on cannabis, hemp, psychedelics, web3, and other enablement technologies. Developed in partnership with Sands Lane, this new practice will align existing clients who are active in these areas providing a focused and streamlined approach for their future growth, while building a robust market-facing practice to support new clients in 2023 and beyond.

With over 25 years of experience working with leading brands in traditional markets and the last decade in cannabis, psychedelics, and other emerging markets, the Sands Lane leadership team will support the overall strategy for the practice as they enhance the firm’s internal knowledge base and relationships. Evan Eneman, Founder and CEO of Sands Lane, has had a career focused on growing brand value through hospitality and professional care. He has built businesses and brands through this lens, including Snoop Dogg’s venture capital firm and the largest cannabis and hemp-focused accounting and tax practice in the US. Eneman and team have worked with influencers, celebrities, and athletes to advise, build and operate brands and advocate for positive change in these growing markets.

"Understanding the fundamentals of emerging markets is key to the success of Adeptus, and we look for experts like Sands Lane to ensure we have the proper strategy in place for long-term growth," said Howard Krant, Founder and Managing Partner at Adeptus. “We have been impressed with the team’s professionalism, experience, and deep network of relationships within emerging markets.”

Adeptus has built long-standing relationships with some of the world’s top brands as well as a significant roster of musicians, athletes, influencers, and entertainers from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Imagine Dragons and Hailey Bieber. As recognized by The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, and Variety earlier this year, the award-winning Adeptus Business Management Practice has been providing world-class financial advice and services to top talent and brands, as well as supporting their clients’ interests in emerging markets.

Eneman, who co-founded and leads the new practice states, “We’re excited to partner with Howard Krant and the Adeptus team to launch and grow the Adeptus Emerging Markets Practice.” He adds, “There is a unique opportunity within these emerging markets to deliver the personalized and high-quality service that Adeptus has delivered for the past 30 years. We will bring new and innovative ways to help clients navigate these markets for their own businesses and for investors through deal sourcing and vetting. We will also continue to identify talent that are not only experts in their field but also good humans.”

Adeptus provides tax, accounting, business management, and CFO advisory services to celebrity-backed brands like Love Yer Brain, in partnership with Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips, and is active in the cannabis beverage space through their involvement in the Cannabis Beverage Association and their work with beverage incubator, Harmony Craft Beverages, who focuses on creating and growing beverage brands in the non-alcoholic and functional infused beverage categories (including cannabis-infused beverages).

About Adeptus Partners, LLC

Adeptus Partners is a solutions-based certified public accounting, advisory, and business management firm with offices throughout the U.S. For over 30 years, the firm has served individuals and businesses both domestically and internationally. Through their collaborative problem-solving approach, Adeptus helps clients make sense of their financial well-being and alignment with business strategy. Their experienced professionals stay informed of today's ever-changing markets, regulations and laws and assist clients in addressing these complex rules in their business and personal affairs.

About Sands Lane

Sands Lane is dedicated to fueling the growth of new, disruptive brands and service providers. We are a diverse, value-accretive, and supportive emerging markets ecosystem. We partner with passionate operators and entrepreneurs across Sands Lane Ventures, our venture and incubation operating company, Sands Lane Agency Group, our strategy and creative agencies, and Sands Lane Capital, our investment arm, and we support them with ideas, strategy, people, relationships, and resources to build the consumer brands and service providers of the future. Our focus includes lifestyle brands and enablement solutions across beverage, cannabis, psychedelics, web3, and other emerging technologies. We believe purpose-driven storytelling has the power to not only educate, inspire action and ignite change but to also drive significant growth. Our team puts a strong emphasis on amplifying positive change through our platforms and partner networks. Sands Lane is focused on building a better future, today. Visit sandslane.com for more details.

