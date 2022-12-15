EisnerAmper Transaction Team Key Advisors on “Industrial Deal of the Year”
EisnerAmper is pleased to announce that The M&A Advisor has selected the acquisition transaction of Automated Control Concepts by Sverica Capital as the “Industrial Deal of the Year ($50MM-$100MM).” Awards were announced at the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards in NYC in November.
EisnerAmper was part of the transaction team that supported Automated Control Concepts as the accounting and tax advisor. The EisnerAmper Transaction Advisory Services (“TAS”) Group team—led by Robert Esposito and Phil Bergamo, both Managing Directors of TAS—provided financial due diligence, quality of earnings and project management. The EisnerAmper Transaction Tax team, led by Jordan Amin, Partner, and Richard Sackin, Advisor, provided tax structuring and tax advice.
The winners, representing more than 400 participating companies, were judged by an independent panel of industry experts. For more than two decades, The M&A Advisor has published insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions and currently serves as a global leadership organization of M&A, turnaround, finance and SPAC professionals.
“The award finalists represent the best of the mergers and acquisitions industry in 2021/22 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “Given the uncertainty and volatile nature of M&A over the past two years, and in an environment that is increasingly demanding of its professionals, we have recognized the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of performance.”
Robert Esposito is a Managing Director in Eisner Advisory Group Transaction Advisory Services Practice with more than 45 years of experience assisting clients with transaction strategy, project management, accounting and auditing, SEC public offerings, and business strategy.
Phil Bergamo is a Managing Director overseeing engagement teams that perform financial due diligence on buy and sell-side transaction.
Richard Sackin is an Advisor with over 30 years of experience in the fields of accounting and taxation.
Jordan D. Amin is the National Co-Leader of the firm’s Private Client Services Tax Group and Co-Head of New Jersey Tax with more than 20 years of experience in both public and private accounting. Jordan has a unique blend of expertise in tax, auditing, business consulting, financial planning, and forensic accounting.
