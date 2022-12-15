Netgate Announces New Appliance: 8200 with TNSR Software
The Netgate 8200 with TNSR software is a high-performance secure router solution at a very reasonable price.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate® is excited to announce its newest high-performance security router – the Netgate 8200 Secure Router with TNSR® software – is now available for pre-order. The Netgate 8200 supports high-speed throughput with management flexibility for service providers, virtual or branch offices, edge-to-cloud applications, and all businesses that need multi-gigabit throughput.
— Jamie Thompson, CEO
The Netgate 8200 with TNSR software delivers 18.6 Gbps L3 routing, 18.6 Gbps ACL filtering, and 15.34 Gbps AES-GCM IPsec VPN throughput – using iPerf3 traffic as a benchmark.
It is equipped with an 8-Core Intel® Atom® C3758R CPU with integrated QuickAssist & AES-NI, 16 GB of memory, and 8 independent, flexible WAN/LAN ports – 1 GbE (2), 2.5 GbE (4), and 10 GbE (2) – making it an ideal choice for businesses that need secure, fast routing.
Other highlights include:
Quiet and Cool: an actively controlled cooling fan integrated into the chassis baseplate which allows the unit to remain uncharacteristically quiet for such a powerful 1U system.
Energy Efficient: the Netgate 8200 has a low power draw, which makes it more energy efficient than other 1U rack-mounted systems.
Advanced Management: TNSR software configuration through both CLI and RESTCONF API enables the Netgate 8200 to be managed by IT automation platforms like Ansible®, SaltStack®, Puppet®, or Chef™ - which go beyond traditional GUI management techniques to enable both speed and multi-instance management orchestration at scale, along with low-cost deployment and automated operation.
About TNSR Software
TNSR software is a high-speed virtual router solution that combines Vector Packet Processing (VPP), Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), and other open-source technologies to offer over 18 Gbps networking on Netgate appliances. The software addresses the high-performance edge routing, cloud connectivity, and robust IPsec site-to-site VPN needs of businesses and service providers with its incredible throughput capacity, flexible configuration with multi-instance management, and reliable performance.
“The Netgate 8200 with TNSR software is a high-performance secure router solution at a very reasonable price. We believe it will be attractive to many businesses and service providers who need high throughput, resilience, and manageability,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
The Netgate 8200 is available for pre-orders, and the expected delivery date is January 2023. For more information, please contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com, or visit the Netgate store.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense Plus products, which include pfSense Plus software - the world’s leading open source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries.
All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
Mela Lozano
Netgate
+1 512-646-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other