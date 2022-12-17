General Practitioners Rarely Give Personalized Weight-Loss Advice

Clinicians mostly do not provide effective advice, and so even if patients were to follow the advice, they would be unlikely to lose weight

TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 -- General Practitioners Rarely Give Personalized Weight-Loss Advice

Weight-loss advice from general practitioners (GPs) to patients with obesity is mainly generic and is rarely personalized, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in Family Practice.

Madeleine Tremblett, Ph.D., from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined the behavioral advice GPs give to people living with obesity. A qualitative content analysis was applied to 159 audio recordings of consultations from the Brief Interventions for Weight Loss trial, where GPs gave brief weight-loss advice to patients with a body mass index ≥30 kg/m2. The content was categorized into descriptive clusters.

The researchers identified four clusters in the results, which highlighted different aspects of advice: content of diet and physical activity advice, which was highly variable; content of “implementation tips” that were given to support changes and included eating smaller portions, using small plates, and changes to mindset or intention; content of sign-posting support, encouraging further clinician support or other resources; and style of advice delivery, which indicated that GPs rarely gave personalized advice or provided reasons for their advice.

“Our analysis identifies that clinicians mostly do not provide effective advice, and so even if patients were to follow the advice, they would be unlikely to lose weight,” the authors write. “When clinicians lacked support services to offer patients they commonly advocated a general ‘eat less, do more’ approach. This message is disliked by patients, and unlikely to be effective.”

About WeightLossBuddy

WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.

Its new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.

Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.

Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.

Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.

In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.

In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.

What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.

Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,

WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.

The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.

Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.

Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.

Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.

Joey Dweck
weight loss buddy
+1 917-841-2521
Weight Loss Buddy

About

Everything we do is related to one idea. To inspire people to help each other to lead healthier lives, so that together we can change the world for the better. We happen to have created a great App. It has been proven that having a support system in weight management is helpful. Weightlossbuddy is known for providing its users with that support. The app allows you to monitor your weight, while sharing your progress with others, and at the same time learn from their experience. Not only are you able to chat with other users, but you can also form or join groups to connect with people who have similar goals. Public & Private groups let you share your concerns with people you can trust. Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at Achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not. In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement and motivation. In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting” interface you’re familiar with, that allows you to share your successes and setbacks. What makes weightlossbuddy stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use. Join now and see how we can help you. 100% FREE. You can check in each day, post your progress, get encouragement and check to see how your friends are doing - losing weight. By giving you the support you need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share your frustrations, we’ll help you break that cycle! ◉ WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT COMMUNITY - WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help. - Help in the way of weight loss support from others on a similar journey. - Our free weight loss support app gives you access to a large weight loss community that is ready to encourage you, share effective weight loss tips, and help you in any way possible to reach your weight loss goal. ◉ COMMENT, LIKE, CHAT & POST - Explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey as you. - Find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts. - Additionally, use Weightlossbuddy as your weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more. - Start chatting with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app! ◉ WHY WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY - add current and target weight - find a buddy and get support - share photos and weight loss progress - connect and chat with other weight loss buddies - comment and like on posts - track daily weight ◉ Now it’s finally time to lose weight and stay healthy. ◉ Get Weightlossbuddy and start losing weight with the support of a weight loss community! Download the App. It will transform your life. 100% FREE.

