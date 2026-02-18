Weight Loss Buddy Launches User-Friendly AI ‘Digital Twin’ to Support Sustainable Weight Loss

Weight Loss Buddy — the supportive community‑driven weight‑loss app

Weight Loss Buddy — the supportive community‑driven weight‑loss app

Mobile App Screenshots

App & Play Stores

~ Accessible, behavior-driven personalization aims to help individuals improve long-term weight and cardiometabolic health ~

You can’t help someone up a hill, without getting closer to the top yourself”
— Joey Dweck, WLB Founder & CEO
TENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weight Loss Buddy (WLB) today announced a new consumer-focused initiative built around an emerging health technology concept: helping individuals create an AI-powered “digital twin” to guide sustainable weight management.

“Most people don’t struggle with information — they struggle with implementation,” WLB Founder and CEO Joey Dweck points out. “Our AI translates daily behaviors into practical adjustments users can sustain.”

As interest in artificial intelligence-driven health tools grows, many solutions rely on complex medical integrations and expensive devices. WLB takes a different approach. Using everyday inputs — including nutrition logs, weight trends, activity levels, sleep patterns and mood tracking — the platform builds a continuously learning behavioral-metabolic profile that adapts to each user’s real-world habits. Rather than offering static calorie targets, the app analyzes patterns over time, delivering dynamic, personalized guidance designed to improve consistency and adherence.

“Unlike being obese — defined as having a body mass index of 30 or higher — which is more difficult to treat and often requires a medical intervention like bariatric surgery or GLP-1 medications, Cate Varney, a family medicine physician and the director of obesity medicine at UVA Health, recently pointed out that being overweight is easier to reverse through individual lifestyle changes," Dweck explains, referring to an article published in February by UVA Today quoting Carney, who is also a professor teaching family medicine in the University of Virginia's School of Medicine.

"This is where support from WLB’s platform and taking advantage of its features like having an AI-powered digital twin help our users put these healthy-habit modifications into action." He notes how it’s critical to create habits reinforcing healthy eating and exercise to prevent obesity in the first place.

Turning Data Into Actionable Insight

Features of the app’s digital twin framework include: detecting behavioral patterns linked to weight trends, adjusting recommendations as habits evolve, reinforcing consistency over perfection and focusing on long-term progress rather than daily fluctuations. Instead of promising rapid transformation, WLB emphasizes incremental habit shifts that compound over time — an approach aligned with established behavioral medicine principles.

A Consumer Tool Aligned With Clinical Priorities

Sustained weight loss is associated with improved cardiometabolic markers, including healthier A1C levels, blood pressure and lipid profiles. While WLB doesn’t diagnose or treat medical conditions, its AI-supported feedback model aligns with evidence-based strategies commonly used in clinical weight management, such as: self-monitoring, iterative goal adjustment, data-informed personalization and long-term adherence support. By making personalization accessible without requiring advanced medical hardware, the app aims to normalize AI-assisted lifestyle change.

About Weight Loss Buddy:

WLB is dedicated to empowering individuals on their health and wellness journeys. By combining advanced technology with a focus on community and personalized support, the app aims to make healthy living accessible and sustainable for everyone. For more information, visit: www.WeightLossBuddy.com. Download the mobile app today on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and meet your new AI Buddy — the smarter, friendlier way to reach your goals.

Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
+1 917-841-2521
joey@weightlossbuddy.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X

Weight Loss Buddy — Video Explainer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weight Loss Buddy Launches User-Friendly AI ‘Digital Twin’ to Support Sustainable Weight Loss

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
+1 917-841-2521 joey@weightlossbuddy.com
Company/Organization
Weight Loss Buddy
45 Churchill Rd
Tenafly, New Jersey, 07670
United States
+1 917-841-2521
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Everything we do is related to one idea — to inspire people to help each other to lead healthier lives, so that together we can change the world for the better. We happen to have created a great App. It has been proven that having a support system in weight management is helpful. Weight Loss Buddy (WLB) is known for providing its users with that support. The app allows you to monitor your weight, while sharing your progress with others, and at the same time learn from their experience. Not only are you able to chat with other users, but you can also form or join groups to connect with people who have similar goals. Public and private groups let you share your concerns with people you can trust. Research has shown that people who have social support tend to be more successful at achieving and maintaining weight loss than those who do not. In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement and motivation. In addition to a very easy to use platform, WLB uses a familiar “posting” interface you’re familiar with that allows you to share your successes and setbacks. What makes WLB stand out from other apps is that it’s non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use. You can check in each day, post your progress, get encouragement and check to see how your friends are doing — losing weight. By giving you the support you need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share your frustrations, we’ll help you break that cycle! WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT COMMUNITY: WLB caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help; helps in the way of weight loss support from others on a similar journey; and our free weight loss support app gives you access to a large weight loss community that is ready to encourage you, share effective weight loss tips and help you in any way possible to reach your weight loss goal. COMMENT, LIKE, CHAT & POST: Explore the social fitness and weight loss posts from other users that are on the same journey as you; find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate and interact with posts; use WLB as your weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos and more; and start chatting with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app! WHY Weight Loss Buddy: add current and target weight; find a buddy and get support; share photos and weight loss progress; connect and chat with other weight loss buddies; comment and like on posts; and track daily weight. Now it’s finally time to lose weight and stay healthy. Get WLB and start losing weight with the support of a weight loss community! Download the App today. It will transform your life , and it’s 100% FREE.

Weight Loss Buddy (Newsroom)

More From This Author
Weight Loss Buddy Launches User-Friendly AI ‘Digital Twin’ to Support Sustainable Weight Loss
Weight Loss Buddy Empowers Healthier Hearts This February
WLB Rolls Out Policy Governing App's Messaging Framework
View All Stories From This Author