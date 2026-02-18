Weight Loss Buddy Launches User-Friendly AI ‘Digital Twin’ to Support Sustainable Weight Loss
App & Play Stores
~ Accessible, behavior-driven personalization aims to help individuals improve long-term weight and cardiometabolic health ~
“Most people don’t struggle with information — they struggle with implementation,” WLB Founder and CEO Joey Dweck points out. “Our AI translates daily behaviors into practical adjustments users can sustain.”
As interest in artificial intelligence-driven health tools grows, many solutions rely on complex medical integrations and expensive devices. WLB takes a different approach. Using everyday inputs — including nutrition logs, weight trends, activity levels, sleep patterns and mood tracking — the platform builds a continuously learning behavioral-metabolic profile that adapts to each user’s real-world habits. Rather than offering static calorie targets, the app analyzes patterns over time, delivering dynamic, personalized guidance designed to improve consistency and adherence.
“Unlike being obese — defined as having a body mass index of 30 or higher — which is more difficult to treat and often requires a medical intervention like bariatric surgery or GLP-1 medications, Cate Varney, a family medicine physician and the director of obesity medicine at UVA Health, recently pointed out that being overweight is easier to reverse through individual lifestyle changes," Dweck explains, referring to an article published in February by UVA Today quoting Carney, who is also a professor teaching family medicine in the University of Virginia's School of Medicine.
"This is where support from WLB’s platform and taking advantage of its features like having an AI-powered digital twin help our users put these healthy-habit modifications into action." He notes how it’s critical to create habits reinforcing healthy eating and exercise to prevent obesity in the first place.
Turning Data Into Actionable Insight
Features of the app’s digital twin framework include: detecting behavioral patterns linked to weight trends, adjusting recommendations as habits evolve, reinforcing consistency over perfection and focusing on long-term progress rather than daily fluctuations. Instead of promising rapid transformation, WLB emphasizes incremental habit shifts that compound over time — an approach aligned with established behavioral medicine principles.
A Consumer Tool Aligned With Clinical Priorities
Sustained weight loss is associated with improved cardiometabolic markers, including healthier A1C levels, blood pressure and lipid profiles. While WLB doesn’t diagnose or treat medical conditions, its AI-supported feedback model aligns with evidence-based strategies commonly used in clinical weight management, such as: self-monitoring, iterative goal adjustment, data-informed personalization and long-term adherence support. By making personalization accessible without requiring advanced medical hardware, the app aims to normalize AI-assisted lifestyle change.
About Weight Loss Buddy:
WLB is dedicated to empowering individuals on their health and wellness journeys. By combining advanced technology with a focus on community and personalized support, the app aims to make healthy living accessible and sustainable for everyone. For more information, visit: www.WeightLossBuddy.com. Download the mobile app today on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and meet your new AI Buddy — the smarter, friendlier way to reach your goals.
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
+1 917-841-2521
joey@weightlossbuddy.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Weight Loss Buddy — Video Explainer
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.