Weight Loss Buddy Empowers Healthier Hearts This February

Weight Loss Buddy — The supportive community-drive weight loss app

Weight Loss Buddy — The supportive community-drive weight loss app

Use WLB on your smart device!

Use WLB on your smart device!

Download WLB from the App Store and Google Play Store!

Download WLB from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store!

~ Weight Loss Buddy highlights vital link between healthy weight and heart disease prevention — and how community support fuels long‑term success. ~

You can’t help someone up a hill, Without getting closer to the top yourself”
— Joey Dweck
TENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February is American Heart Month, and in recognition, Weight Loss Buddy (WLB) — the supportive community‑driven weight‑loss app — is highlighting how healthy weight is a foundational strategy in preventing cardiovascular disease, and how the app can be a useful channel in their weight-loss journey.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and maintaining a healthy weight is a scientifically supported way to reduce risk factors such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Medical research consistently shows that achieving and maintaining a healthy weight lowers risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Excess body weight is associated with elevated blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels and insulin resistance — all of which are contributors to the disease.

Weight Loss Buddy Helps

WLB is a digital support ecosystem that combines social accountability, peer connection and positive reinforcement. Users can: track weight and progress, share milestones with an encouraging community, form or join support groups with shared goals and receive encouragement and motivation from peers.

This emphasis on community support differentiates WLB from traditional apps focused exclusively on tracking or metrics, aligning the platform with the social‑behavioral needs that underlie successful long‑term change. The efficacy of WLB’s approach is underpinned by robust scientific evidence. Numerous studies in the field of behavioral health have consistently shown that individuals with strong social support networks demonstrate significantly higher rates of success.

A Community Built for Long‑Term Success

The app recently introduced artificial intelligence, offering groundbreaking personalized support: “We believe in the transformative power of combining cutting-edge AI with community-driven support,” explains Joey Dweck, the creator of Weight Loss Buddy … “This app is designed to provide users with the guidance and motivation they need to lead healthier lives” — underscoring the company’s belief that support systems significantly improve outcomes and sustain healthy behaviors.

In honor of American Heart Month, WLB is reminding individuals that sustainable weight management — supported by community, encouragement and daily accountability — can be a heart‑protective lifestyle choice that pays dividends well beyond the scale.

Weight Loss Buddy is available for download on [App Store] and [Play Store]. For more information, visit: www.weightlossbuddy.com.

About Weight Loss Buddy:

WLB is dedicated to empowering individuals on their health and wellness journeys. By combining advanced technology with a focus on community and personalized support, the app aims to make healthy living accessible and sustainable for everyone.

Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
87-283-3987
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Weight Loss Buddy — Explainer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weight Loss Buddy Empowers Healthier Hearts This February

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy, Inc
87-283-3987
Company/Organization
weight loss buddy
45 Churchill Rd
Tenafly, New Jersey, 07670
United States
+1 917-841-2521
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Everything we do is related to one idea. To inspire people to help each other to lead healthier lives, so that together we can change the world for the better. We happen to have created a great App. It has been proven that having a support system in weight management is helpful. Weightlossbuddy is known for providing its users with that support. The app allows you to monitor your weight, while sharing your progress with others, and at the same time learn from their experience. Not only are you able to chat with other users, but you can also form or join groups to connect with people who have similar goals. Public & Private groups let you share your concerns with people you can trust. Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at Achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not. In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement and motivation. In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting” interface you’re familiar with, that allows you to share your successes and setbacks. What makes weightlossbuddy stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use. Join now and see how we can help you. 100% FREE. You can check in each day, post your progress, get encouragement and check to see how your friends are doing - losing weight. By giving you the support you need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share your frustrations, we’ll help you break that cycle! ◉ WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT COMMUNITY - WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help. - Help in the way of weight loss support from others on a similar journey. - Our free weight loss support app gives you access to a large weight loss community that is ready to encourage you, share effective weight loss tips, and help you in any way possible to reach your weight loss goal. ◉ COMMENT, LIKE, CHAT & POST - Explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey as you. - Find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts. - Additionally, use Weightlossbuddy as your weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more. - Start chatting with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app! ◉ WHY WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY - add current and target weight - find a buddy and get support - share photos and weight loss progress - connect and chat with other weight loss buddies - comment and like on posts - track daily weight ◉ Now it’s finally time to lose weight and stay healthy. ◉ Get Weightlossbuddy and start losing weight with the support of a weight loss community! Download the App. It will transform your life. 100% FREE.

Weight Loss Buddy Newsroom

More From This Author
Weight Loss Buddy Empowers Healthier Hearts This February
WLB Rolls Out Policy Governing App's Messaging Framework
Weight Loss Buddy Makes AI Accessible to its Users
View All Stories From This Author