FOLLOWING HISTORIC AUCTION AT SOTHEBY’S NEW YORK IN SEPTEMBER SOTHEBY’S CONCIERGE AUCTIONS’ GLOBAL SALE ACHIEVES $56+M

SALE SERIES CONTINUES, WITH DIGITAL BIDDING UNDERWAY FOR PROPERTIES IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, CANADA, AND THE CARIBBEAN; OPEN FOR BIDDING THROUGH 30 JANUARY

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debuting live to the world from Sotheby’s New York headquarters, this evening’s Global Sale achieved over $56 million, with over $620 million and nearly 200 in aggregate bids placed and 93% sold by lot, bringing Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ running-total of worldwide sales to nearly $3 billion. With activity in 34 countries to date, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions further cements its market leadership in luxury real estate auctions.

Following its historic September sale, which was the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel at the world’s largest, most trusted and dynamic marketplace for art and luxury, this evening’s three-hour event was conducted by head auctioneer Frank Trunzo. With an audience of more than one hundred in attendance, over 82 property connoisseurs competed enthusiastically from 11 countries/territories, in the room, on the telephone via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions team of specialists, and online.

The December Global Sale was fully integrated within Sotheby’s bi-annual Luxury Week sales series in New York – displayed and sold alongside Sotheby’s rare and exceptional offerings of Jewelry, Watches, Collector Cars, Designer Handbags, Books & Manuscripts, Natural History, Sneakers, Spirits, Wine,

and more.

3114 Blackhawk Meadow Lane in the East Bay Area of California sold for $10.36 million, leading the evening of sales which also saw fierce competition for properties in Carmel, California; the Cayman Islands; St. Croix; Courchevel, France; Provo, Utah; and Danville, California.

Facts & Figures from the Auctions

• The sale is the second exhibition of luxury real estate in history to gavel at Sotheby’s New York

• Exceptional 93% sell through rate across 15 sales

• This evening’s auctions together totaled over $56 million

• Over $620 million and nearly 200 in aggregate bids placed

• Over 56% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

• Competitive bidding and global participation of 82 property connoisseurs from 11 countries/territories around the world: United States, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Canada, USVI, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Puerto Rico

• Nearly 30% of bidders were from California

• 40% of properties achieve prices in excess of $4 million

Debuting the first exhibition of luxury real estate to auction at Sotheby’s in New York in September was a defining moment not only for us but also the entire auction industry, and tonight we made history again. Streaming live for the first time from Sotheby’s New York, it was thrilling to witness the phone banks tonight, representing international interest for a curated collection of global real estate.

— CHAD ROFFERS, PRESIDENT, SOTHEBY’S CONCIERGE AUCTIONS

While we have always been diligent in curating sales that encompass the world’s most coveted locales and lifestyles, this year in particular, we focused on assembling our most desirable collections ever. As a result, while the market has fluctuated, we continue to see strong buyer demand. The strength of our platform, now propelled by the esteemed history of the Sotheby’s brand, only heightens our focus to bring quality offerings to the auction stage.

— LAURA BRADY, CEO, SOTHEBY’S CONCIERGE AUCTIONS

Further auction highlights:

• The sale featured an assemblage of exceptional properties in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean which achieved a combined total of $56 million, led by Danville, California and Provo, Utah, which sold for $10.36 million and $6.776 million, respectively.

• Trinity Villa in Tryall Club, Jamaica fetched $2.716 million (Starting Bid Average $1.242 million), with 10 bidders

• 13 determined bidders opened the auction with 568 Viejo Road in Carmel, California, propelling the property to sell for $3.192 million (Starting Bid Average $1.365 million)

• Danville, California was the highest sale of the evening, soaring to $10.36 million (Starting Bid Average $5.21 million).

• 57 etc al. Boetzberg Ea, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, was a bidder favorite, with fierce bidding activity between 15 bidders and a 126% increase in average Starting Bids, selling for $3.584 million (Starting Bid Average $1,414,000).

• Chalets Baloo & Le Nid, La Nouvaz, Courchevel, France led bidding activity for a single lot, with 27 bids placed, exceeding the high end of its pre-sale estimate of $1.5 million to $2.5 million, selling for $2.625 million

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Global Sale continues, with a series of online sales through 31 January:

• Maluhia at Wailea, Maui, Hawaii (9-16 December)

• 84-1000 Mailo Street, Oahu, Hawaii (16-20 December)

• 100 Further Lane, East Hampton, New York (14 December-5 January)

• 11 South Cobblewood Cove, Salt Lake City, Utah (19-23 January)

• 46 Ledgerock Lane, Rhinebeck, New York (18-24 January)

• 2821 Hood Street, Dallas, Texas (19-24 January)

• Palazzo Delle Luce, Marbella, Malaga, Spain (13-25 January)

• The Historic Carter House, Near Joplin, Missouri (19-25 January)

• 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Greater Houston, Texas (19-25 January)

• Widi Reserve, North East of Bali, Indonesia (24-30 January)

• 1753 Viewmont Drive, Hollywood Hills/Los Angeles, California (23-30 January)

• The Point 52, Panama City, Panama (26-31 January)

Other offerings in Bequia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines; Long Bay Beach, Anguilla; Quebec, Canada; Charles City, Virginia; Marbella, Malaga, Spain; Water Mill, New York; and Sand Bank Bay, Christopher Harbour, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean will also soon be available.

