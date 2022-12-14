Priorities of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union presented

Security, resilience, prosperity, democratic values and the rule of law are the priorities of the forthcoming Swedish Presidency. This was conveyed by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a speech in the Riksdag today.

“Sweden is taking over the Presidency at a time when the European Union is facing unprecedented challenges. A greener, more secure and freer Europe is the foundation of our priorities”, says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“This Government will make Sweden’s work in the EU a top priority. It is in Sweden’s interests to maintain unity in the EU and advance issues that require joint solutions”, says Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall.

The four priorities of the Swedish Presidency

Security – unity

Resilience – competitiveness

Prosperity – green & energy transition

Democratic values and the rule of law – our foundation

The priorities of the Swedish Presidency reflect positions that Sweden has traditionally advocated in the EU, but also respond to the current geopolitical and economic challenges facing the Union.

More detailed information on the four priorities is available on the official website of the Swedish Presidency.

The presidency programme outlines the main focus for each configuration of the Council

In conjunction with the Prime Minister’s presentation of the priorities, the programme for the Presidency was also presented. The programme outlines the Swedish Presidency’s main focus and priority issues in the various configurations of the Council.

Learn more about the Swedish Presidency programme on the official website of the Swedish Presidency.

Upcoming meetings are listed in the Swedish Presidency calendar

All meetings that Sweden will chair during the Presidency are listed in the calendar on the official website of the Swedish Presidency. This is a total of around 2 000 meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg, and around 150 informal meetings in Sweden.

Website and logo of the Swedish Presidency

In conjunction with the Prime Minister’s presentation in the Riksdag, the official website of the Swedish Presidency www.sweden2023.eu and visual identity were launched.

Learn more about the Swedish Presidency and sign up for news and notifications from the Swedish Presidency at www.sweden2023.eu