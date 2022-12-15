Submit Release
Transport Masters USA Deploys Over 10K Drivers Nationwide

The company is renowned for its trusted shipping services powered by proprietary in-house software

With our cutting-edge technology, years of expertise, and professional network of carriers, we are proud to be a trusted transportation provider for more than 12,000 happy customers.”
— Stefano Madrigal, president of Transport Masters USA
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transport Masters USA, a transportation service that provides trusted auto shipping services across the country, is pleased to announce its milestone of deploying over 10,000 certified drivers nationwide, ensuring quick delivery and availability across the US.

Whether customers are buying and selling cars, or shipping their boats and RVs, Transport Masters USA offers an array of transportation services and provides safe relocation of vehicles and watercraft with reliable, on time delivery.

Transport Masters USA has safely delivered more than 120,000 vehicles and is a trusted transportation provider for auto dealerships across the country. Their dealer relocation services are perfect for out-of-state customers or dealer-to-dealer auto transport needs.

Shipments through the company’s network of drivers are 100% insured and protected, offering peace of mind to customers with valuable items. They also specialize in heavy equipment, offering low prices for shipping bulky and heavy items that other shipping providers would significantly up-charge for. With thousands of carrier networks, Transport Masters USA ensures full flexibility and the ability to weather market fluctuations easily.

Among its key differentiators, the company offers:
• No advance payments required
• Door-to-door car transport services
• 24/7 customer service with dedicated shipping advisors
• Comprehensive vehicle coverages
• Live shipment tracking to track the status of shipments online

“Relocating your vehicle from one state to another, or even to neighboring islands, is not an easy affair. We aim to make the moving and shipping process as easy and efficient as possible for our customers,” said Stefano Madrigal, president of Transport Masters USA. “With our cutting-edge technology, years of expertise, and professional network of carriers, we are proud to be a trusted transportation provider for more than 12,000 happy customers.”

To further support the communities it serves, Transport Masters USA founded a Plant a Tree program where one tree is planted for every car delivered within their network. Through this program, more than 10,000 trees have been planted since 2021.

For more information about transportation services and to receive a price quote, please visit https://www.transportmasters.net.

About Transport Masters USA
Transport Masters USA was founded in 2021 by Stefano Madrigal, who is a market leader in the auto transportation industry. Transport Masters USA provides transportation services to ship cars, boats and heavy equipment across the US. For more information, visit www.transportmasters.net.

###

Stefano Madrigal
www.transportmasters.net
+1 954-376-2907
stefano@transportmaters.net

