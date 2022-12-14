AG Reyes Writes the Senate on FERC’s Authority

December 12, 2022

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes signed a letter sent to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, asking them to reject sweeping changes to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) authority. These last-minute changes would result in far-reaching consequences that would remove the states’ traditional authority over energy and land use policies.

FERC would retain its authority to order the construction of new transmission facilities, resulting in significant rates increases for energy consumers. Proposed changes to the Federal Power Act do nothing to address the states’ concerns.

The letter concludes that the nation should ensure a reliable and affordable energy supply, free of political maneuvering behind closed doors. The states are asking for appropriate hearings, debate, committee procedures and legislative fact-finding, none of which concerns in the current draft Act.

A total of 15 attorneys general also signed the letter, read it here.