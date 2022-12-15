Excel Renovation Earns Angi Super Service Award for Second Year in a Row
Excel Renovation Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award Reflecting the Company’s Consistent Level of Customer Service in Plymouth, MN and Surrounding Areas
Had a great experience with Excel Renovation on a project at our house. Everything was professional and great quality. Will use them again in the future and recommend to others”PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel Renovation, Minnesota's premier roofing and remodeling company, is proud to announce that it has earned the 2022 Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This is the second consecutive year that the Loretto based company had been given the home service industry's coveted recognition.
— Paul R.
This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers with a great experience. With this award, Excel Renovation has proven itself a leader in customer satisfaction.
"Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages, and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award winners delivered best-in-class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service, and quality work," said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer at Angi. "Our homeowners' consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners".
Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1, 2021, through October 31, 2022. Professionals on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining three or more services-performed reviews during the review period and maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angi and have undergone verification and screening.
"It's no secret that home improvement services industry is constantly evolving with new technologies and techniques emerging all the time. As customer expectations continue to rise, what was once considered a good job might not cut it anymore. To be recognized for achieving and maintaining high-level of customer satisfaction in this rapidly changing landscape is an honor and proof that we are doing the right things at Excel Renovation. Of course, to earn this award for two years’ running is even greater validation and inspires us to continue providing the same level of commitment and exceptional service to the residents of Minnesota" said Bruce Stageberg, owner of Excel Renovation.
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
About Excel Renovation:
Excel Renovations is a full-service home renovation company offering kitchen, bath, roofing, siding, window, and gutter renovation services. The company is based in Loretto, Minnesota and serves the entire West Hennepin and Wright County areas.
Excel Renovation is changing the game for home improvement in Minnesota. With their expertise and award-winning service, Excel Renovation empowers homeowners and business owners to understand, envision, and bring to life their dream home improvement projects within their budget. In a constantly evolving market, Excel Renovation makes it possible to make your dream a reality.
To learn more about the company, visit the website: https://excel-reno.com/.
