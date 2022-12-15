Global Economist and Philanthropist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy Rolls Out Plan to Eradicate Homelessness in Los Angeles

Joel Zubaid, Director of Operations/CEO for Soldiers of America, Global Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, and Al Lakhani, COO of Soldiers of America propose a cost-effective solution to homelessness. Photo: Platinum Star PR Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a State of Emergency to Eradicate Homelessness in the City and Global Economist and Philanthropist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy is bringing an immediate solution. Courtesy Photo. Former U.S. Congresswoman Diane E. Watson delivered a keynote speech at the 16th Annual Global Investment & Venture Funding Seminar. Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, the Economic Advisor for the U.S. Asia Business Forum, moderated the 3-day event. Photo: Platinum Star PR Phil Maverick and Dr. E. Lance McCarthy are the hosts of the Billionaire Brunch to benefit the Soldiers of America, a nonprofit that empowers veterans and their families to transition from military to civilian life.

Joel Zubaid, Director of Operations/CEO for Soldiers of America names Dr. McCarthy as its Economic Advisor and Partner to Combat Homelessness in Los Angeles

We believe small efficient container homes can provide shelter and dignity to the unhoused population. It is our goal to partner first with faith-based organizations to make the dream a reality.” — Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, former Economic Advisor for two U.S. Presidents.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the historic inauguration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass , she announced a state of emergency to address the growing homelessness issue in the city. More than 150,000 people are unhoused in Los Angeles, which means that they may have lost touch with family members and friends.Responding to Mayor Bass' call of action is Global Economist and Philanthropist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy who will roll out a comprehensive plan spearheaded by Joel Zubaid, Director of Operations/CEO and Al Lakhani, COO for Soldiers of America (SOA) in Bel Air from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on December 18, 2022. Phil Maverick and Dr. McCarthy have stepped up to the plate to bring Bass' vision to reality and are hosting the holiday brunch fundraiser.Confirmed guests include former U.S. Congresswoman Diane E. Watson who has been a champion for the global community for decades, Kevin Kaul, founder of the U.S. Asia Business Forum (USABF), Surinder Multani, the Director of USABF, and Avinder Chawla, the Chairman of USABF. RSVP is mandatory. Location will be provided upon confirmation. Space is limited. To help the SOA mission, please donate directly on the Soldiers of America website. Donations are tax deductible."We are excited to name Dr. Lance as the Economic Advisor to Soldiers of America Board," said Zubaid. "Dr. Lance has a proven track record of collaborations that will take Soldiers of America's development strategy to build the first phrase of affordable and efficient solution for homelessness in 100 days."The vision is to convert several 53-foot containers and/or trailers into tiny homes. Each container would yield four homes and one community/common area room to share. The 85-square foot individual homes will be equipped with a TV, one bathroom, kitchen, and a living/sleep space that will be powered by solar panels. "We believe small efficient container homes can provide shelter and dignity to the unhoused population, " said Dr. Lance. " It is our goal to collaborate with strategic faith-based organizations to make the dream a reality."The program will be replicated around the country and boost the economy through the creation of jobs in those communities. It will take the collaboration of the utility companies, community-based and faith-based organizations, elected officials, and corporations to bring the vision to fruition. "One of the first phases of the development strategy is partnering with faith-based organizations to place the housing near their churches," said Dr. Lance, a former Economic Advisor to two U.S. Presidents Clinton and Obama will expand the organization's footprint nationally."We have been serving the homeless for three years and adding Dr. Lance to our leadership team will grow our impact," said Zubaid. "Many of the homeless are veterans who served this country yet nowhere to live is their plight. Soldiers of America not only has a solution for homeless veterans but for homeless in general."For more information, press credentials or to book Dr. McCarthy for speaking engagements, please contact Platinum Star PR at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.comAbout Soldiers of AmericaSoldiers Of America (SOA) a non-profit based in Colton, CA, is committed to serving veterans by providing them with food, clothes, furniture, and electronic equipment, and more to make their lives easier. In some cases, SOA provides them housing and pay for the medical treatments (post-traumatic stress disorder — PTSD, Stem Cell, and other disorders). SOA gives them resources that allow them to thrive and integrate into society. SOA is a one-stop platform that empowers Veterans and their families in the transition from military to civilian lifestyle. SOA provides free services and resources such as employment, financial counseling, peer-to-peer support, and housing at one single point.About Dr. Lance McCarthyDr. E. Lance McCarthy is an internationally recognized economist and sought-after investment advisor, with a specialty in urban development. Dr. McCarthy served as a White House Advisor for two U.S. Presidents and was the advisor for President Clinton’s Economic Conversion Task Force.His lectures have been heard from the White House to Harvard, the United Nations, and the Ted Talk stage. Dr. McCarthy assists non-profit organizations, churches, corporations, professional athletes and cities with its economic development and financing plans. His public policy research, Fortune 100 experience, entrepreneurial endeavors and non-profit initiatives provide insight into our nation’s pressing problems. Dr. McCarthy is the economic advisor to the George Floyd Foundation.As a Wall Street Consultant, he launched Reveal Global 1000 Consulting, an 8a Innovation Tech firm with an emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, Drone Development, Cyber Warfare and Defense Technology Innovation.Dr. McCarthy serves as an Adjunct Professor of Economics, Faith-Based Financing, and Economic Consultant to All Nations University in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. His clients span across Australia, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, Qatar, and other countries.The Black Silicon Valley Co-Founder Dr. McCarthy established a 10,000 sq. ft. state of the art technology center digital campus focused on minority tech firm development. In a call to action to the civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, Dr. McCarthy co-founded Ferguson 1000 Jobs, an initiative to create jobs in the community. His visionary solutions and empowerment strategies focus on Blacks and Technology. He partnered with a fintech company to develop programs to reduce recidivism and facilitate successful transitions for formerly incarcerated individuals.Dr. McCarthy authored the best-selling book, “Wall Street to the Hood: The Blueprint for Economic Empowerment," that gives proven solutions for rebuilding Urban America. His economic development work strengthens communities to prosper and grow.

