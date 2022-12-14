Berlin Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, and Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3007134

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 12/14/22 AT 1039 HOURS

STREET: S. MAIN STREET

TOWN: WATERBURY, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RIVER ROAD

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: WET

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: JACOB DURAND

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: DODGE

VEHICLE MODEL: RAM 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALLED

INJURIES: NONE

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: JASON RUSSELL

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? UKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: TOTALLED

INJURIES: MINOR FACIAL INJURIES, MINOR KNEE INJURY

HOSPITAL: DECLINED TRANSPORT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance responded to the area of S. Main Street and River Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, Russell and Durand identified themselves as the operators involved. Subsequent investigation determined that Russell was operating on a criminally suspended driver’s license; additionally, based on witness statements and surveillance footage it was determined that Durand intentionally struck the vehicle operated by Russell after a verbal altercation occurred on River Road.

Russell was cited to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Driving License Suspended on 01/26/23 at 0830 hours.

Durand was taken into custody and transported to Berlin Barracks for processing. Durand was subsequently transported to Northwest Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

LODGED: NORTHWEST REGIONAL CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT – CRIMINAL DIVISION

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/23 AT 1230 HOURS

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.