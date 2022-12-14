Berlin Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, and Aggravated Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3007134
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 12/14/22 AT 1039 HOURS
STREET: S. MAIN STREET
TOWN: WATERBURY, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RIVER ROAD
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: WET
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: JACOB DURAND
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? UNKNOWN
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: DODGE
VEHICLE MODEL: RAM 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALLED
INJURIES: NONE
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: JASON RUSSELL
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? UKNOWN
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: TOTALLED
INJURIES: MINOR FACIAL INJURIES, MINOR KNEE INJURY
HOSPITAL: DECLINED TRANSPORT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance responded to the area of S. Main Street and River Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, Russell and Durand identified themselves as the operators involved. Subsequent investigation determined that Russell was operating on a criminally suspended driver’s license; additionally, based on witness statements and surveillance footage it was determined that Durand intentionally struck the vehicle operated by Russell after a verbal altercation occurred on River Road.
Russell was cited to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Driving License Suspended on 01/26/23 at 0830 hours.
Durand was taken into custody and transported to Berlin Barracks for processing. Durand was subsequently transported to Northwest Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.
LODGED: NORTHWEST REGIONAL CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT – CRIMINAL DIVISION
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/23 AT 1230 HOURS
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.