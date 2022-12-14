Ongoing Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Leads to Search Warrants, Arrests in McKenzie

MCKENZIE – A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Since March, agents and investigators have worked proactively to target illicit drug activity in Carroll County. As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, search warrants were obtained for homes located in the 100 block of Linden Heights and the 100 block of Linden Street, both in McKenzie.

This morning, agents and investigators simultaneously executed both search warrants. During the search of the homes, drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Ezekiel Harris and Elizabeth Lowry were located inside the residence on Linden Heights, and Darin Taylor was located inside the residence on Linden Street. All three were taken into custody.

Each was booked into the Carroll County Jail. Harris (DOB: 6/4/88) and Lowry (DOB: 6/18/96) are each charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule I (Suboxone), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Harris is being held without bond. Lowry’s bond is set at $4,000. Taylor (DOB: 4/16/94) is charged with Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell and Distribute (Marijuana), Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $51,000.

Harris Lowry Taylor