Portions of I-94 and US 52 closed due to winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown until further notice.



This closure is due to blowing and accumulating snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions.



A No Travel Advisory will also be added to the Minot, Williston and Devils Lake districts.



Conditions are not expected to improve overnight. Motorists are encouraged to stay in place and only travel if absolutely necessary.



Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. Motorists should not use GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways.



Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



