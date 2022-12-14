PHOTOS: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Induct the California Hall of Fame 15th Class

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom yesterday joined the California Museum to induct the 15th class of the California Hall of Fame.



The inductees of the California Hall of Fame 15th class are:

Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter

Chef Roy Choi

Physicist Steven Chu

Ice skater Peggy Fleming

Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild

Choreographer Alonzo King

Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe

Singer Linda Ronstadt

Artist Ed Ruscha

Band Los Tigres del Norte

Watch yesterday’s ceremony here.

