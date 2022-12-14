Allergan $2.37 Billion Proposed Settlement Announced

Lincoln--Attorney General Doug Peterson is encouraged by the progress in negotiations with Allergan and looks forward to reviewing the $2.37 billion proposed settlement announced today once negotiations are complete.

“The settlement frameworks that have been announced with Teva and Allergan this week have the potential to provide critically needed resources to address the continuing opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Peterson. “While key details have yet to be finalized, this is an important step and can build upon previous opioid settlements that are already helping our communities.”

Allergan has agreed to key financial terms that would provide up to $2.37 billion over six years, including payments under agreements with other states. Taken together with the settlement in principle with Teva Pharmaceuticals announced on July 26, these agreements could provide up to $6.6B nationwide. States and subdivisions that have not yet reached a settlement with the company will be eligible to participate.