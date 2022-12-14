Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,674 in the last 365 days.

Allergan $2.37 Billion Proposed Settlement Announced

Lincoln--Attorney General Doug Peterson is encouraged by the progress in negotiations with Allergan and looks forward to reviewing the $2.37 billion proposed settlement announced today once negotiations are complete. 

 

“The settlement frameworks that have been announced with Teva and Allergan this week have the potential to provide critically needed resources to address the continuing opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Peterson. “While key details have yet to be finalized, this is an important step and can build upon previous opioid settlements that are already helping our communities.” 

 

Allergan has agreed to key financial terms that would provide up to $2.37 billion over six years, including payments under agreements with other states. Taken together with the settlement in principle with Teva Pharmaceuticals announced on July 26, these agreements could provide up to $6.6B nationwide. States and subdivisions that have not yet reached a settlement with the company will be eligible to participate.

You just read:

Allergan $2.37 Billion Proposed Settlement Announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.