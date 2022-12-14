Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Professional Engineers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Christopher Dawson, James Gonzalez, and Sam Mousa and the reappointment of Yassi Myers to the Board of Professional Engineers.

Christopher Dawson

Dawson is a Shareholder at GrayRobinson, P.A. He is a current Board Member of the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce and previously served as the Director of the Florida Children’s Miracle Network. Dawson earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from the University of Alabama.

James Gonzalez

Gonzalez is a Co-Founder of Cobb & Gonzalez, P.A. In 2015, he was commissioned as a reservist in the United States Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He currently serves as the Licensing Co-Chair for the Real Property and Construction Law Section of the Florida Bar. Gonzalez earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Florida and his master’s degree and juris doctor from Villanova University.

Sam Mousa

Mousa is the President of Mousa Consulting Group and Partner of Conventus, LLC. He is a current member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the National Society of Professional Engineers. Mousa earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida.

Yassi Myers

Myers is the President and Owner of TLP Engineering Consultants, Inc. She is the former State President and current member of the Florida Engineering Society and serves as an advisory council member for the Transportation and Expressway Authority Membership of Florida. Myers earned her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Louisiana State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

