Brides Against Breast Cancer Charity partners with JScreen to offer AT-HOME GENETIC CANCER SCREENING.

JScreen to offer AT-HOME GENETIC CANCER SCREENING.
BABC, founded in 1997, promotes breast cancer awareness and detection education. JScreen, founded in 2013, provides at-home genetic cancer testing programs.
Brides Against Breast Cancer® (“BABC”) charity has partnered with JScreen, a national non-profit initiative at Emory University, to promote at-home genetic cancer screening and genetic counseling.
Since BABC is interacting with women about Breast Cancer, which impacts almost 1 of 7 women, it makes sense to help women address all cancers. Genetic screening technology can identify a genetic predisposition towards certain types of cancer, such as breast cancer, based on the cancer gene mutation that they carry. For example, a mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes can raise the risk of breast cancer for a woman to over 80 percent, as well as risks for other types of cancer.
JScreen’s at-home CancerGEN saliva test analyzes 63 cancer genes related to over 40 types of cancer. All of the genes on the panel are actionable, such if a person tests positive, there are things they can do to help prevent cancer or identify it early. The program fee is $199 with any health insurance submitted and financial assistance is available for people who qualify. Through this partnership with BABC, JScreen is offering $25 off of the program fee with code “StayFab25.”
Says Director of Operations at JScreen, Felicia Mayer, “BABC reaches a key audience for us as breast cancer prevention is an important part of our mission. We’re also excited to reach brides because our ReproGEN test allows couples to find out their risks for having children with genetic diseases. Part of our success is from working with leaders in healthcare awareness, where BABC has been a leader since 1997.”
Says Executive Director at BABC, Drew Edwards, “JScreen helps us further our mission on breast cancer awareness but at the same time helps with awareness of all cancers. You can gain personal health insight from the convenience of your home and take direct control of your health, and even get genetic counseling if needed. JScreen really has the right solution for the modern consumer.”
BABC’s mission is breast cancer education and detection and most of its funding is from reselling donated wedding dresses that are less than 3 years old. As brides increasingly realize their daughters will not wear their dress like in yesteryear, donating after a wedding is a perfect solution. It helps a charity, helps another bride, and prevents using up space in a closet for many years. Dress donors receive a 501c(3) charity tax receipt. The most impactful dollar that can be spent is on awareness and detection of cancer for saving lives.
JScreen’s mission is preventing or better addressing genetic diseases and hereditary cancers through convenient at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing technology, patient education, and genetic counseling services.
About Brides Against Breast Cancer Charity
BABC is a national social enterprise 501c3 charity that focuses on early awareness and detection education programs. Headquarters is in Atlanta, Georgia. (www.BridesAgainstBreastCancer.org)
About JScreen non-profit organization
JScreen is a national non-profit public health initiative headquartered in Atlanta at Emory University School of Medicine.
(www.JScreen.org)
