Legacy Traditional Schools Announces Eddie Woods As Principal Of New Alamo Ranch Campus Opening Fall 2023
Accomplished Legacy Traditional Schools principal and educator to open Legacy’s 4th Texas campus in fall 2023.
Legacy has become home for our family, and I’m honored to help bring a world-class educational experience to even more students and families in Texas.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Traditional Schools, an award-winning district with schools in Texas, Arizona, and Nevada, is pleased to announce Eddie Woods will serve as the inaugural principal of its new Alamo Ranch campus. The new school marks Legacy’s fourth in the San Antonio area and will serve grades PreK-8 beginning in fall 2023.
— Eddie Woods, Principal of Legacy Traditional Schools - Alamo Ranch
Principal Eddie Woods is a longtime Legacy Traditional Schools educator and school leader, having spent close to seven years in administration for four Legacy campuses in Arizona. In addition to his depth of knowledge and experience with Legacy, Eddie also brings more than two decades of experience in education to his new role.
“I’m tremendously thankful and excited for the opportunity to open a new campus in Alamo Ranch,” said Woods. “Legacy has become home for our family, and I’m honored to help bring a world-class educational experience to even more students and families in Texas.”
At every Legacy school, students receive a tuition-free, rigorous and well-rounded education emphasizing all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education, and extensive athletics and extracurricular activities.
The Alamo Ranch campus will enroll up to 1,400 students and offer tuition-free Pre-K through 8th grade. When completed, the campus will consist of 47 classrooms, offices, a gym, athletic fields, a library, a piano lab, an indoor basketball court and artificial turf field, a commercial kitchen, and a cafeteria.
The Alamo Ranch campus will provide:
Tuition-Free Kindergarten through 8th Grade
Tuition-Free Pre-Kindergarten for qualifying families
Well-rounded education
State-of-the-art facilities
Before- and after-school programs
Free breakfast and lunch
Sports and music curriculum tracks
Musical performances
Competitive after-school sports
Applications to apply are open! Take a virtual tour or learn more about Legacy - Alamo Ranch, visit texas.legacytraditional.org/alamoranch.
About Legacy Traditional Schools (LTS)
Legacy Traditional Schools believes there is no limit to what a student can achieve with a great education. Legacy’s non-profit network of tuition-free, public charter schools was founded on this principle, underlying its mission to educate lifelong learners and engaged citizens. Every Legacy Traditional School features a rigorous, well-rounded curriculum that emphasizes all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education, and extensive athletics and extracurricular activities. In 2022-2023, Legacy is educating more than 30,000 students across 28 campuses in Arizona (Greater Phoenix, northwest Tucson, Maricopa, and Casa Grande), Nevada (North Las Vegas, Southwest Las Vegas, and Henderson), and Texas (Greater San Antonio). Learn more at www.legacytraditional.org.
Sean Amir-Monazah
Legacy Traditional Schools
+1 480-710-5266
sean.amir@legacytraditional.org