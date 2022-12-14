PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 18 Pavement Preservation Project in Washington County

Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a Virtual Plans Display for the pavement preservation project on Route 18 Section 22R in the City of Washington, Canton, Chartiers and Mount Pleasant Townships, Washington County.



The project is along Route 18 (Henderson Avenue) beginning at the intersection of Route 844 (Jefferson Avenue) in the City of Washington and ending at the northern intersection of Route 50 (Main Street) in Mount Pleasant Township. The scope of work consists of resurfacing the pavement and improvements to drainage, guide rail, and signing, as well as other miscellaneous construction. Also, the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 4020 (Oak Grove Road) and North Hewitt Avenue (Township) will be replaced. In addition, the concrete roadway and shoulders, at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 50, will be reconstructed. The T-leg part of the intersection will utilize a separate car and truck detour with a duration of seven consecutive days, see attached detour map. The northbound Route 18 and Route 50 concrete pavement will be reconstructed under flagging operations with a maximum duration of seven days.

The information on the Route 18 pavement preservation project including anticipated design and construction schedules, location map and a detour map. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Thursday, December 15, 2022, and will be available through Friday, December 30, 2022.

The page can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 12 website at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12, clicking on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, clicking on the Washington County box, and selecting the Route 18 Pavement Preservation Project tile.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Sean Sepe, at ssepe@pa.gov or 724.439.7322.

The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Sean Sepe, at ssepe@pa.gov or 724.439.7322.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

