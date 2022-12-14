Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,201 in the last 365 days.

Boo2Bullying Receives $300,000 in Funding Through Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva

California Non-Profit Secures Donation to Support Programs that Seek to Eradicate Bullying, Thanks to Generous Charity Program by Community-Focused Tech Company

We are so grateful to Vezbi’s Project Seva, which is helping us to maintain ongoing support for our community. ”
— Boo2Bullying Vice President and actress, Cassie Scerbo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boo2Bullying announces its award from Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva, which seeks to donate funds to 100 eligible charities. Boo2Bullying is the recipient of a $300,000 donation from the Vezbi Super App. Along with the donation, Vezbi will be creating custom micro-apps and communities for the use of Boo2Bullying, its members, and those it serves.

“We’re always looking out for opportunities that will help us provide support for those in need” shares Boo2Bullying Vice President and actress, Cassie Scerbo. “We are so grateful to Vezbi’s Project Seva, which is helping us to maintain ongoing support for our community.”

Vezbi Super App founder, Henry Jan, initiated Project Seva as a way to channel funds toward 100 deserving non-profits nationwide. As the nation’s foremost algorithm-free Super App, Vezbi maintains an ongoing mission of supporting non-profits in making lasting community impact through the power of public industry. Project Seva is one way that the company - which eschews user anonymity and resists the marketplace norm of data selling - seeks to remain focused on the greater good.

“No one should be bullied…online or in person. On behalf of Vezbi, we are proud to support the amazing work of Boo2Bullying, led by Dimitri Halkidis and Cassie Scerbo,” states Henry Jan.

Discover ways to volunteer, learn about programs, resources, and events at Boo2Bullying.org. Follow on Instagram @Boo2Bullying to see how your efforts make a difference or simply spread the message.

# # #

About Boo2Bullying:
Boo2Bullying Inc., led by Dimitri Halkidis and actress, Cassie Scerbo provides outreach, mentoring, inspiration and hope to bullied youth and their families. B2B empowers children and teens with the tools to develop a healthy self-image, learn to accept diversity, speak their truth, positively impact those around them, and create safe-communities that combat bullying and ultimately prevent suicide. Proud to give kids the tools to foster a healthy self-image, learn to accept diversity and others who are different, speak their truth, and positively impact their peers. The B2B anti-bullying and suicide prevention programs have been activated in schools, on social media platforms, and through community outreach activities teach youth (ages 5-18) ways to recognize bullying, call it out, and stand against it. Learn more at Boo2Bullying.org or contact Dimitri Halkidis: info@boo2bullying.org.

About Vezbi:
Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android. Learn more at vezbi.com.

Susana Franco
P2R Inc.
+1 951-500-9516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Boo2Bullying Receives $300,000 in Funding Through Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.