Boo2Bullying Receives $300,000 in Funding Through Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva
California Non-Profit Secures Donation to Support Programs that Seek to Eradicate Bullying, Thanks to Generous Charity Program by Community-Focused Tech Company
We are so grateful to Vezbi’s Project Seva, which is helping us to maintain ongoing support for our community. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boo2Bullying announces its award from Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva, which seeks to donate funds to 100 eligible charities. Boo2Bullying is the recipient of a $300,000 donation from the Vezbi Super App. Along with the donation, Vezbi will be creating custom micro-apps and communities for the use of Boo2Bullying, its members, and those it serves.
— Boo2Bullying Vice President and actress, Cassie Scerbo
“We’re always looking out for opportunities that will help us provide support for those in need” shares Boo2Bullying Vice President and actress, Cassie Scerbo. “We are so grateful to Vezbi’s Project Seva, which is helping us to maintain ongoing support for our community.”
Vezbi Super App founder, Henry Jan, initiated Project Seva as a way to channel funds toward 100 deserving non-profits nationwide. As the nation’s foremost algorithm-free Super App, Vezbi maintains an ongoing mission of supporting non-profits in making lasting community impact through the power of public industry. Project Seva is one way that the company - which eschews user anonymity and resists the marketplace norm of data selling - seeks to remain focused on the greater good.
“No one should be bullied…online or in person. On behalf of Vezbi, we are proud to support the amazing work of Boo2Bullying, led by Dimitri Halkidis and Cassie Scerbo,” states Henry Jan.
Discover ways to volunteer, learn about programs, resources, and events at Boo2Bullying.org. Follow on Instagram @Boo2Bullying to see how your efforts make a difference or simply spread the message.
# # #
About Boo2Bullying:
Boo2Bullying Inc., led by Dimitri Halkidis and actress, Cassie Scerbo provides outreach, mentoring, inspiration and hope to bullied youth and their families. B2B empowers children and teens with the tools to develop a healthy self-image, learn to accept diversity, speak their truth, positively impact those around them, and create safe-communities that combat bullying and ultimately prevent suicide. Proud to give kids the tools to foster a healthy self-image, learn to accept diversity and others who are different, speak their truth, and positively impact their peers. The B2B anti-bullying and suicide prevention programs have been activated in schools, on social media platforms, and through community outreach activities teach youth (ages 5-18) ways to recognize bullying, call it out, and stand against it. Learn more at Boo2Bullying.org or contact Dimitri Halkidis: info@boo2bullying.org.
About Vezbi:
Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android. Learn more at vezbi.com.
Susana Franco
P2R Inc.
+1 951-500-9516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other