Army ParaAthlete Brian “Big Country” Conwell Announces New Fitness Challenge

Brian "Big Country" Conwell

I’m excited to help others start exercising and losing weight. After my accident, fitness was my therapy and the best way to regain who I was. I can’t wait to help guide others in their journey!”
— Brian “Big Country” Conwell
MT HOLLY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medal winning ParaAthlete Brian Conwell announced the launch of his new 8 week fitness challenge to the public. The former Army Sergeant will offer training and nutrition tips for all participants. Prizes will be awarded for most weight lost in pounds and neck inches.
Brian was inspired to share his fitness journey with others after losing use of his legs in an industrial accident while active duty. Doctors salvaged one of his legs and Brian gained mobility with the use of a prosthetic.

Brian started a journey of fitness and athletic training. He started entering paraathletic competitions and winning medals in a variety of events like shotput, discuss throw and wheelchair basketball. This fitness challenge is his way of helping to guide others to a lifestyle of healthy living and activities.

Entrants will pay a $100 fee to enroll and will be given access to a specialized online group, free fitness guidance and recipes to help them embrace a healthy lifestyle and encourage weight loss.

Statistics and Facts:
-The US obesity prevalence was 41.9% in 2017 – March 2020. (NHANES, 2021)

-From 1999 –2000 through 2017 –March 2020, US obesity prevalence increased from 30.5% to 41.9%. During the same time, the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7% to 9.2%. (NHANES, 2021)

-Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer. These are among the leading causes of preventable, premature death.

-The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the United States was nearly $173 billion in 2019 dollars. Medical costs for adults who had obesity were $1,861 higher than medical costs for people with healthy weight.

All statistics from https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/adult.html


To sign up for the Sgt Big Country 8 Week Challenge, enter here: https://sgtbc.com/8-week-challenge/
Vertical Momentum Interview with Richard Kaufman

