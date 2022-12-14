Submit Release
The Motley Fool and The Motley Fool Foundation Recently Teamed Up to Serve Communities Around the World

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fools for Good!

The Motley Fool and The Motley Fool Foundation teamed up to Pay It Foolward! by volunteering for a half-day of service helping local and national nonprofits on Friday, December 9, 2022. Fools across 17 locations in the U.S. and Australia chose to work with organizations that included Carpenter’s Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, Jeffco Eats, Junior Achievement, Feed More, Note in the Pocket, Mecklenburg County Solid Waste Management, The River Food Pantry, Catchafire, DoSomething.org, Project Gutenberg, and the United Nations.

The Motley Fool Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Gennaro Oxley said, “With the Foundation's focus on finding, funding, and amplifying ways to help people living paycheck to paycheck, and at this time of year when things are particularly difficult, it’s so important to recognize the value of lending a hand to the many organizations that are on the ground helping strivers become thrivers. Our team of Fools is committed to helping make change happen for those who need it most since it’s been an important part of our core culture and company DNA for the last three decades.”

For more information on the service sites and to see the Fools in action, visit foolfoundation.org.

About The Motley Fool Foundation
The Motley Fool Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that is focused on creating pathways to Financial Freedom for those living paycheck to paycheck by finding, funding, and amplifying innovative solutions that enable strivers to become thrivers. Learn more about The Motley Fool Foundation online at www.foolfoundation.org or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. @FoolFoundation

Yolonda Addison
Details Consulting
+1 202-780-8094
