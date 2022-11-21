The Motley Fool Sponsors 2022 Black Wealth Summit
David Gardner, The Motley Fool Co-Founder and Board of Trustees Chair for The Motley Fool Foundation, delivered the opening keynote address for the event.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Motley Fool, Motley Fool Ventures and The Motley Fool Foundation recently participated in the 2022 Black Wealth Summit (BWS) held in College Park, Maryland. The goal of the Summit is to close the racial wealth gap by educating Black families on financial wellness and wealth-building.
“Financial Freedom is the crucial first step in closing the racial wealth gap,” said David Gardner, chair of The Motley Fool Foundation board of trustees and one of the event’s keynote speakers. “We launched The Motley Fool Foundation to create pathways to Financial Freedom for those living paycheck to paycheck. We were honored to present what we’ve learned so far about Financial Freedom and continue the discussion about finding solutions.”
Motley Fool Ventures sponsored the Startup Pitch Competition held at the event, and Managing Partner Ollen Douglass served as one of the judges. The interactive panel activity allowed entrepreneurs to present short overviews of their organizations and make their case for funding. Three amazing organizations, OmniSpeech (Dr. Carol Epsy-Wilson, Founder), GoFlyy (Joresa Blount-Mahele, Founder/CEO) and Make Music Count (Marcus Blackwell Jr., CEO), took first, second, and third place, respectively.
“It was a pleasure to have The Motley Fool, Motley Fool Ventures, and The Motley Fool Foundation participate in and sponsor this year's Black Wealth Summit," said Cedric Nash, BWS President and CEO. "Building wealth in the Black community is going to require the work of organizations like The Motley Fool, that are willing to be Rule Breakers and disrupters of the status quo. The history of The Motley Fool, as well as Motley Fool Ventures and The Motley Fool Foundation, is rooted in changing norms and moving toward a more inclusive future. It’s this value that they brought to the Black Wealth Summit community, and I look forward to a continued partnership.”
About The Motley Fool Foundation
The Motley Fool Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that is focused on creating pathways to Financial Freedom for those living paycheck to paycheck by finding, funding, and amplifying innovative solutions that enable strivers to become thrivers. Learn more about The Motley Fool Foundation online at www.foolfoundation.org or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. @FoolFoundation
