International Academy of Collaborative Professionals receives Nobel Peace Prize nomination
Global nonprofit organization works tirelessly to create a more peaceful worldDENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for its global efforts in transforming the way families resolve conflict by promoting collaborative divorce solutions.
“I’m very proud of IACP’s longstanding history as the largest community of collaborative professionals and its commitment to creating client-centered conflict resolution processes,” North Texas collaborative divorce attorney and IACP member Camille Milner said.
With members in over 28 countries, the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals protects the essentials of collaborative practice, expands accessibility to collaborative law worldwide and serves as a central resource for education, networking and standards of practice. IACP promotes voluntary dispute resolution in which parties settle without litigation and are supported by mental health professionals, child specialists and financial coaches.
The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded annually since 1901 to individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to global peace. Previous award recipients include Martin Luther King, Jr., Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela and the World Food Programme.
Camille Milner is a Board Certified family law attorney based in Denton, Texas who specializes in collaborative divorce, estate planning, mediation, guardianship and pre-divorce legal counseling. Milner is dedicated to making divorce less stressful for families by creating settlements that help clients transition through major life events. She’s been in private practice since 1984 and is a member of Denton County Collaborative Professionals, an organization consisting of divorce attorneys who share a common philosophy and are deeply familiar with the litigation process and local courts.
Visit collaborativepractice.com for more information about the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals and send questions, comments or suggestions to info@collaborativepractice.com.
Visit milner-law.com to learn more about Camille Milner and to schedule an initial consultation.
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here