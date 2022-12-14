Conference Co-chairs from Merck & AstraZeneca invitation to join 3D Cell Culture

SAE Media Group reports: Conference co-chairs invite delegates to join the anticipated 6th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the return of successful 3D Cell Culture Conference for its 6th year, taking place on 8 and 9 February 2023 in London, UK.

The 2023 Conference theme is on exploring the implementation of complex in-vitro models for drug development

Visit the website at http://www.3d-cellculture.com/PR2

Conference co-chairs Phillip Hewitt, Global Head of Early Investigative Toxicology, Merck and Rhiannon David, Director, Micro physiological Systems, AstraZeneca cordially invite delegates to be a part of the 6th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference, and excerpt from their invitation letter includes:

‘‘Experts and global authorities in the field will be joining us to look in depth at the production of complex, biologically relevant 3D cell models and their applications.

Recent years have seen great leaps in the technological capabilities of the pharmaceutical industry, with 3D Cell Culture techniques at the forefront of the most critical clinically relevant applications of this time. From the use of Microphysiological Systems in research and development, drug safety assessment and biopharmaceutical discovery, to the advancements in the creation of organoids and complex bioengineered tissues that are quickly changing the face of drug screening and discovery.

This year’s conference will also explore the regulatory perspective on this cutting-edge biotechnology. Furthermore, there will be in-depth assessment into the uses of models that bring new ways of understanding cell and gene therapies, as well as the generation of immune-competent microphysiological systems.’’

Proudly sponsored by: CelVivo, Promega, Systemic Bio

