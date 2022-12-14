"You can make a career from what you love", says bestselling author Yolanda Taylor

She has a passion for fashion and the skill of helping others dress for success. Here’s how she took the leap and turned that love into a business.

Don't let the perfect get in the way of your progress.” — Yolanda Taylor

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a bright yellow, one-shoulder dress in Ebony magazine, circa 1982. Yolanda Taylor can see it like it was yesterday. “You could put that dress on right now and look fantastic, for real,” she remembers. “It was so gorgeous. From then on, I was obsessed. Absolutely obsessed.” Any penny she earned or got as a gift went straight to an item of clothing. During her 31-year career as a flight attendant, Yolanda had the chance to shop in the fashion capitals of the world.Now she combines her natural talent for making wardrobes work with her years of experience dressing herself and her friends to offer style services to busy women who want to make a great impression. Whether it’s the next big professional opportunity or the next big personal event, Yolanda’s work is not just about the clothes. It’s about confidence. “I want to be a part of your self-care,” she says. “You don’t have a whole lot of time to think about putting outfits together. You just want to get dressed, look good, and get out the door to make that impact you want to make.”Yolanda also has advice to share about bossing up as an entrepreneur, especially on daring to start a business after having unsuccessfully tried launches in the past. “That was an obstacle,” she says. “I had to overcome my past—I won’t say failures, because I look at it differently now. I will say my past steps toward where I’m going.” Seeing those previous experiences as lessons allowed her to move forward. But the advice she lives by now is to not let perfect get in the way of progress. If you’re waiting to be perfect before you launch, you’ll be waiting forever.Similarly, if you’re waiting to lose those last 10 pounds before you think about working with a stylist, you’re missing the boat. “Opportunities can come any time. The opportunity’s not waiting for you to lose that 10 pounds,” she says. “Hire a wardrobe stylist! We’ll take care of all of that for you.”Find out about Yolanda’s services at her website, www.AtTheStyleTable.com , or reach out to @AtTheStyleTable on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook. You can also subscribe to her YouTube channel and see many videos by At the Style Table there. Read more of Yolanda’s story in the new book Inspiring Women Who Boss Up , a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is packed with compelling stories, practical advice, and role models for any woman looking to boss up in her career or life.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Yolanda Taylor