Bestselling author Wen Hsu grows her coaching business one deep conversation at a time

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite success that made her Taiwanese family proud and helped her climb the corporate ladder, Wen Hsu was living a life that left her unfulfilled. “I loved leading teams but as I became like a typical leader—assertive, extroverted, and ambitious—I felt like I left part of myself feeling rejected,” she says. A coach guided her to deep self-reflection and a year-long sabbatical to explore her authenticity and true desires. “Given my own experience being coached, I knew quickly that was the kind of impact I desired to bring to others,” she says. She enrolled in an intensive training program with a plan to stay in tech in order to be sure she had financial stability before she left to be a full-time coach.But life had other plans! She was laid off from her job—something that was devastating at the time but that now feels like a gift. Wen realized that she didn’t have to wait for the life she wanted. She could be a full-time coach and start living that life now. “I started to see the layoff as a not-so-gentle nudge from the universe telling me, ‘Hey, Wen, you’re ready, go take that next step. So I did! That’s how I became an entrepreneur, having my own coaching business.”It is something that she helps clients with, especially those who are working hard, waiting to be seen and recognized. “I experienced myself and heard from so many other immigrant women leaders about stereotyping, sexism, and ageism that come into play in society and in corporate America, especially against women of color,” she says. “And then on top of it we can be our own worst critic. We think we need to be perfect even when we do things for the first time.”Instead, Wen helps clients see that there is another way to operate. A more fulfilling way. “I’m here to help people create that freedom that they have in their life already but that currently might be covered up by all the ‘should’ and other constraints. I imagine a world where we all get to write our own playbook, our own rules, so we create and reach success in our own definition. .”Find Wen at wencoaching.com and on LinkedIn as Wen Hsu. And you can also read much more about her experiences in the new book Inspiring Women Who Boss Up , a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is packed with compelling stories, practical advice, and role models for any woman looking to boss up in her career or life.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

